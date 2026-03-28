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Three ex-Bundesliga champions set to go to war over Onuachu
Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu is attracting major interest from Germany ahead of the summer transfer window.
Three former Bundesliga champions are now preparing to battle for his signature after a prolific season in Türkiye.
German giants circle in transfer race
Clubs including VfL Wolfsburg, Bayer Leverkusen, TSG Hoffenheim, and Werder Bremen have all been monitoring Onuachu closely. Reports from Germany suggest that formal approaches are expected once the transfer window officially opens.
Among these sides, Wolfsburg, Leverkusen, and Werder Bremen stand out as former Bundesliga champions, setting the stage for a high-profile tug-of-war.
Each club is believed to be at a different stage of planning, but all share a strong interest in securing the services of the towering forward.
Hoffenheim and Wolfsburg, in particular, are reportedly keen on making Onuachu their first-choice striker, a role that would see him lead the line and become the focal point of their attacking systems.
Goal-scoring exploits fuel demand
Onuachu’s appeal is no surprise given his outstanding form in the Turkish Super Lig this season. The Trabzonspor striker has netted 21 goals, placing him firmly at the top of the scoring charts and establishing himself as one of Europe’s most in-form forwards.
His physical presence, aerial dominance, and clinical finishing have made him a nightmare for defenders, drawing attention from clubs seeking a reliable goal scorer.
While Wolfsburg and Hoffenheim view him as a central figure in their attack, Leverkusen are believed to be considering him as part of a broader rotation, offering depth rather than a guaranteed starting role.
With multiple clubs circling and his stock rising rapidly, the coming transfer window could prove decisive. For Onuachu, a move back to one of Europe’s top leagues now looks increasingly inevitable.