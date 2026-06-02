Chelle vows Super Eagles will go for a win against Poland
Head Coach Eric Chelle has made it clear that the Super Eagles will approach Wednesday’s international friendly against Poland with a victory mindset, insisting that a winning mentality is now the driving force in his team.
The much-anticipated friendly kicks off at 8:45 pm Poland time (7:45 pm Nigeria time) at the 58,000-capacity PGE Narodowy Stadium in Warsaw.
Chelle says Super Eagles will go on to win against Poland
Chelle spoke confidently on Tuesday after welcoming key defender Calvin Bassey to the squad’s camp at the Presidential Hotel in Warsaw.
Bassey's arrival brought the number of players in camp to 20, providing the team with solid balance across all departments.
“Now, we have a team and we are preparing to go out there and win. Winning is the mentality that we are trying to create in the team, in the players. We will go for a win on Wednesday,” Chelle declared.