Advertisement

Chelle vows Super Eagles will go for a win against Poland

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 18:22 - 02 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Chelle
Chelle - Photo: IMAGO
Chelle is confident of victory against Poland
Advertisement

Head Coach Eric Chelle has made it clear that the Super Eagles will approach Wednesday’s international friendly against Poland with a victory mindset, insisting that a winning mentality is now the driving force in his team.

Advertisement
Super Eagles players celebrating their win against Jamaica || Imago
Super Eagles players celebrating their win against Jamaica || Imago

The much-anticipated friendly kicks off at 8:45 pm Poland time (7:45 pm Nigeria time) at the 58,000-capacity PGE Narodowy Stadium in Warsaw.

Chelle says Super Eagles will go on to win against Poland

Advertisement

Chelle spoke confidently on Tuesday after welcoming key defender Calvin Bassey to the squad’s camp at the Presidential Hotel in Warsaw.

Bassey's arrival brought the number of players in camp to 20, providing the team with solid balance across all departments.

“Now, we have a team and we are preparing to go out there and win. Winning is the mentality that we are trying to create in the team, in the players. We will go for a win on Wednesday,” Chelle declared.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Osimhen will not accept pay cut to join Barcelona
Football
02.06.2026
Osimhen will not accept pay cut to join Barcelona
Chelle
Super Eagles
02.06.2026
Chelle vows Super Eagles will go for a win against Poland
Lionel Messi training alone as precaution ahead of World Cup
Football
02.06.2026
Lionel Messi training alone as precaution ahead of World Cup
Oshoala leads early arrivals as Super Falcons begin preparations for Senegal friendlies
Super Falcons
02.06.2026
Oshoala leads early arrivals as Super Falcons begin preparations for Senegal friendlies
Thomas Tuchel || Imago
2026 FIFA World Cup
02.06.2026
Let's do something special - Tuchel tells England fans
Man City’s £368K-per-week star who loves Burna Boy’s music ties the knot ahead of maiden World Cup
Lifestyle
02.06.2026
Man City’s £368K-per-week star who loves Burna Boy’s music ties the knot ahead of maiden World Cup