Chelle vows Super Eagles will go for a win against Poland

Chelle is confident of victory against Poland

Head Coach Eric Chelle has made it clear that the Super Eagles will approach Wednesday’s international friendly against Poland with a victory mindset, insisting that a winning mentality is now the driving force in his team.

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Super Eagles players celebrating their win against Jamaica || Imago

Chelle says Super Eagles will go on to win against Poland

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Chelle spoke confidently on Tuesday after welcoming key defender Calvin Bassey to the squad’s camp at the Presidential Hotel in Warsaw.

Bassey's arrival brought the number of players in camp to 20, providing the team with solid balance across all departments.