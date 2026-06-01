Galatasaray will listen to Barcelona's offer for Osimhen on one condition

Galatasaray is believed to have set a price tag for Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen.

Despite recent declarations from the Galatasaray club president vehemently insisting that Victor Osimhen is not for sale, emerging reports indicate the Turkish champions will be forced to the negotiating table if an offer of €140 million is presented.

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This valuation for the 27-year-old Nigerian international, who recently fired Galatasaray to the Süper Lig title, keeps him firmly on the radar of Barcelona.

Barcelona pressing for Osimhen

The Catalan giants are actively evaluating a potential summer swoop for the prolific forward, though he currently remains a backup option.

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Barcelona’s primary focus is on securing their top target, but they are fully aware that an aggressive bid meeting the reported €140 million threshold could immediately unlock negotiations for the 2022/23 Serie A champion should their preferred plans collapse.

Atlético Madrid’s mockery pushes Barcelona closer to Osimhen

Barcelona's continued monitoring of Osimhen is necessitated by the increasingly hostile negotiations surrounding their primary objective: Atlético Madrid striker Julián Álvarez.

The Blaugrana recently submitted a €100 million opening bid for the highly decorated Argentine, which was instantly and mockingly knocked back by the Madrid hierarchy. The rejection even sparked social media digs from Atlético's official accounts.

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While Barcelona are expected to return with an improved proposal in the region of €120 million to €125 million, Atlético's combative stance suggests this subsequent offer will also be outright rejected.