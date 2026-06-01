Messi used to make coffee for Ronaldinho — Ex-Barcelona midfielder reveals

Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho shared an interesting mentor-mentee during their shared time at Barcelona.

Former Barcelona midfielder Andrea Orlandi recently provided fascinating insight into the dressing room dynamic between a teenage Lionel Messi and Brazilian superstar Ronaldinho.

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Orlandi, who spent time at Barcelona club from 2005 to 2007, registering 67 appearances for Barcelona B and making one senior appearance, witnessed firsthand how the legendary playmaker affectionately kept the prodigious Argentine grounded.

What Orlandi said

Speaking of the HProject podcast, Orlandi narrated his first-hand experience of the dynamics of the duo who have defined Barcelona since the turn of the millennium.

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"Ronaldinho asked Messi to make him coffee," Orlandi revealed. "He would say, 'Well, how many World Cups have you played, rookie?' just as a joke. And he would prepare the coffee for him! But it was a way of having him close, of giving him affection. It was like keeping him calm, as if to say, 'You're not Ronaldinho yet.'"

Orlandi emphasised that this routine was borne out of mutual respect: "There was a connection there that, in the end, when two players understand each other and see that they are at a similar level, let's say that the master tries to guide the young man and there was some affection."

Ronaldinho, Lionel Messi and Deco celebrating a goal for Barcelona || Image credit: Imago

Ronaldinho passing the torch to Messi

The mentor-mentee relationship translated into on-pitch chemistry. Ronaldinho provided the delicate, chipped assist for Messi’s very first senior Barcelona goal against Albacete on May 1, 2005.

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The Brazilian icon, who spearheaded the Blaugrana to two LALIGA titles and the 2006 Champions League, has consistently praised his former teammate, frequently stating he always knew Messi would become the best.

Messi, in turn, has always spoken highly of Ronaldinho's influence on his early career, crediting the Brazilian for making his transition into the Barcelona dressing room seamless.