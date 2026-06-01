Bundesliga side to battle 3 EPL clubs for Super Eagles star

Despite an underwhelming campaign in Spain, a Nigerian attacker has attracted interest from clubs in England and Germany.

Bayer Leverkusen have reportedly registered their interest in signing 28-year-old Nigerian winger Chidera Ejuke, which will effectively see them battle a trio of English clubs for his signature ahead of the summer transfer window.

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Growing interest in Ejuke

According to Onetheminute, the German heavyweights are set to face competition from Fulham, Sunderland, and Leeds United, who are all closely monitoring the attacker's situation at Sevilla.

Ejuke recently played a role in helping the Andalusian club avoid relegation. Although he initially started his tenure in Spain brightly, frequently dominating the league's dribbling stats, a frustrating combination of recurring injuries and constant managerial changes prevented him from getting into his stride.

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Consequently, Sevilla are now open to sanctioning his departure to aid their extensive summer squad rebuild and improve their financial standing.

Chidera Ejuke.

How much could Ejuke cost

Ejuke joined Sevilla on a free transfer from CSKA Moscow in 2024, signing a three-year deal, which means that he has a year left on his contract, weakening Los Nervionenses' negotiating power.

According to Transfermarkt, his current market value stands at €4 million, though reports indicate Sevilla would ideally demand a transfer fee in the region of €8 million to €12 million to greenlight his exit.

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