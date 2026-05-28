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Rashford in limbo as Barcelona prepare €100 million bid for top target

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 15:19 - 28 May 2026
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After securing the signing of Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United, Barcelona are now set to make a move for their main attacking target.
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Barcelona have long been linked with Julian Alvarez, but are now reportedly preparing the first bid for the World Cup winner.

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This comes after sporting director Deco held a direct meeting with the Argentine striker's agent earlier this week.

Alvarez has already informed Atletico Madrid that he wants to leave, having turned down their offer of a contract renewal. The idea is for Barcelona to lay the groundwork for a deal before the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as they anticipate other clubs making a move for the 26-year-old.

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What next for Marcus Rashford?

The arrival of Gordon and pursuit of Alvarez leaves Marcus Rashford in an increasingly difficult situation.

The Englishman enjoyed a productive season-long loan at Camp Nou, contributing 14 goals and 10 assists across all competitions, and has made no secret of his desire to stay.

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Barcelona have until June 15 to activate the £26m buy option in his loan agreement, but the club are reluctant to trigger it, preferring instead to negotiate a second loan or a reduced fee.

Manchester United, however, are not interested in either option and are demanding the full €30m. With Barcelona now prioritising a move for Alvarez, which could cost up to €100m, finding room in the budget for Rashford becomes increasingly complicated.

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