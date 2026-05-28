Rashford in limbo as Barcelona prepare €100 million bid for top target

After securing the signing of Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United, Barcelona are now set to make a move for their main attacking target.

Barcelona have long been linked with Julian Alvarez, but are now reportedly preparing the first bid for the World Cup winner.

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This comes after sporting director Deco held a direct meeting with the Argentine striker's agent earlier this week.

Alvarez has already informed Atletico Madrid that he wants to leave, having turned down their offer of a contract renewal. The idea is for Barcelona to lay the groundwork for a deal before the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as they anticipate other clubs making a move for the 26-year-old.

🚨🔵🔴 More on Julián Álvarez story reported earlier: the official bid has not been submitted yet, it will be sent in the next days.



It will NOT include any players as revealed, and final fee will be clarified as soon as it’s sent (could be in the region of €100m). pic.twitter.com/CiQRtqkfnq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 28, 2026

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What next for Marcus Rashford?

The arrival of Gordon and pursuit of Alvarez leaves Marcus Rashford in an increasingly difficult situation.

The Englishman enjoyed a productive season-long loan at Camp Nou, contributing 14 goals and 10 assists across all competitions, and has made no secret of his desire to stay.

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Barcelona have until June 15 to activate the £26m buy option in his loan agreement, but the club are reluctant to trigger it, preferring instead to negotiate a second loan or a reduced fee.