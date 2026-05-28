The GOAT is back! Serena Williams comes out of retirement after 4 years ahead of Queen’s club

The 23-time Grand Slam champion is plotting a sensational return to competitive tennis at the age of 44.

Serena Williams is reportedly set to return to professional tennis four years after she announced her retirement.

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As reported by The Telegraph, the American legend has requested a 'wild card' into the doubles draw at the HSBC Championships at Queen’s Club, with the tournament set to begin in just 10 days.

Serena Williams celebrates her 23rd Grand Slam victory at the 2017 Australian Open (Credit: Imago)

Williams has not played competitively since her emotional farewell at the 2022 US Open. She re-entered the anti-doping testing pool last year, signalling her intent to return.

Now, having completed the mandatory six-month period, Serena is ready to step back onto the grass courts.

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Serena Williams' comeback explained

According to The Served podcast hosted by her friend Andy Roddick, the 23-time major winner intends to team up with Canadian rising star Victoria Mboko, the 19-year-old who has surged to World No. 9.

Serena Williams at the 2024 ESPY Awards (Credit: Imago)

The pairing of one of tennis’s greatest icons with one of its brightest young talents has generated massive excitement.

Victoria Mboko | IMAGO

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It is also expected to significantly boost the profile of the WTA 500 event at Queen’s Club, which is only in its second year.

This potential comeback is being seen as a major boost for women’s tennis, which many feel is currently offering more drama and intrigue than the men’s game. Whether this is a one-off appearance or the beginning of a longer return remains to be seen.

Serena Williams' legacy

Serena Williams is widely considered one of the greatest athletes of all time, holding the Open Era record of 23 Grand Slam singles titles.

Serena Williams| Photo Credit: Imago

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Over a dominant professional career spanning from 1995 to 2022, she revolutionised women's tennis with her powerful style of play, spent 319 weeks as the world No. 1, and completed a rare Career Golden Slam in both singles and doubles.

She augmented this peerless on-court dominance with an extraordinary level of longevity, capturing major titles across three different decades. During her prime, Williams dominated through tactical and physical supremacy, wherein she held all four Grand Slam singles trophies simultaneously, reinforcing her absolute chokehold on the women's tour.

Beyond the court, Serena's cultural and financial impact fundamentally transformed the landscape of professional sports.

Serena Williams (Credit: Imago)

As a pioneering Black woman in a historically white-dominated sport, she shattered systemic barriers, advocating fiercely for equal prize money and maternal health rights for female athletes.

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