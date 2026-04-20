'Experience matters' - Ex-Super Eagles star wants Chelle to recall Kelechi Iheanacho
Former Nigerian international Mutiu Adepoju has thrown his support behind Kelechi Iheanacho, insisting the striker has rediscovered his form at Celtic and still has a vital role to play for the Nigeria national football team.
Iheanacho delivered a standout performance at Hampden Park, coming off the bench to inspire Celtic to a dramatic Scottish Cup semi-final victory over St Mirren.
With the game locked at 2-2 in extra time, Celtic exploded into life, scoring four goals in just six minutes.
The Nigerian forward’s clinical brace capped a remarkable turnaround in form after months of struggle.
Just weeks earlier, Iheanacho had ended a frustrating six-month goal drought with a decisive strike against Dundee.
Now, with six goals in 16 appearances, the former Leicester City striker is beginning to resemble the confident finisher fans once admired.
What Adepoju said
Speaking in an exclusive interview, Adepoju expressed confidence that Iheanacho’s resurgence in Scotland could mark the beginning of a strong comeback at both club and international level.
Adepoju, popularly known as “The Headmaster,” emphasized that Iheanacho’s quality has never been in doubt.
He said, “Kelechi has always been a very good player and a good scorer. I’m happy that he is coming back and doing very well at Celtic. La Liga and the Scottish league are different, but it’s not easy playing there. There are strong teams and real competition.
“Experience matters. If he continues performing and proves himself, he can come back. He still has that ability.”