Advertisement

'Experience matters' - Ex-Super Eagles star wants Chelle to recall Kelechi Iheanacho

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 16:54 - 20 April 2026
Mutiu Adepoju praises Kelechi Iheanacho’s resurgence at Celtic, saying the striker still has what it takes to return to Nigeria’s Super Eagles squad.
Advertisement

Former Nigerian international Mutiu Adepoju has thrown his support behind Kelechi Iheanacho, insisting the striker has rediscovered his form at Celtic and still has a vital role to play for the Nigeria national football team.

Advertisement

Iheanacho delivered a standout performance at Hampden Park, coming off the bench to inspire Celtic to a dramatic Scottish Cup semi-final victory over St Mirren.

With the game locked at 2-2 in extra time, Celtic exploded into life, scoring four goals in just six minutes.

Advertisement

The Nigerian forward’s clinical brace capped a remarkable turnaround in form after months of struggle.

Just weeks earlier, Iheanacho had ended a frustrating six-month goal drought with a decisive strike against Dundee.

Now, with six goals in 16 appearances, the former Leicester City striker is beginning to resemble the confident finisher fans once admired.

What Adepoju said

Advertisement

Speaking in an exclusive interview, Adepoju expressed confidence that Iheanacho’s resurgence in Scotland could mark the beginning of a strong comeback at both club and international level.

Adepoju, popularly known as “The Headmaster,” emphasized that Iheanacho’s quality has never been in doubt.

He said, “Kelechi has always been a very good player and a good scorer. I’m happy that he is coming back and doing very well at Celtic. La Liga and the Scottish league are different, but it’s not easy playing there. There are strong teams and real competition.

Advertisement

“Experience matters. If he continues performing and proves himself, he can come back. He still has that ability.”

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Inter director sends warning to Barcelona regarding Bastoni
Football
20.04.2026
Inter director sends warning to Barcelona regarding Bastoni
Arsenal Collapsing Once Again: Four More Games the Gunners Could Lose This Season
Football
20.04.2026
Arsenal Collapsing Once Again: Four More Games the Gunners Could Lose This Season
Real Madrid vs Alaves Prediction and Betting Tips: Faltering Los Blancos Host Relegation-Threatened El Glorioso At The Bernabeu
Betting Tips
20.04.2026
Real Madrid vs Alaves Prediction and Betting Tips: Faltering Los Blancos Host Relegation-Threatened El Glorioso At The Bernabeu
'Experience matters' - Ex-Super Eagles star wants Chelle to recall Kelechi Iheanacho
Super Eagles
20.04.2026
'Experience matters' - Ex-Super Eagles star wants Chelle to recall Kelechi Iheanacho
Real Madrid vs Alaves in La Liga action
Match Previews
20.04.2026
Real Madrid vs Alaves preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head
Move over Osimhen and Lookman: Why Oba Femi is the new face of Nigerian global dominance
Super Eagles
20.04.2026
Move over Osimhen and Lookman: Why Oba Femi is the new face of Nigerian global dominance