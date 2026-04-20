'Experience matters' - Ex-Super Eagles star wants Chelle to recall Kelechi Iheanacho

Mutiu Adepoju praises Kelechi Iheanacho’s resurgence at Celtic, saying the striker still has what it takes to return to Nigeria’s Super Eagles squad.

Former Nigerian international Mutiu Adepoju has thrown his support behind Kelechi Iheanacho, insisting the striker has rediscovered his form at Celtic and still has a vital role to play for the Nigeria national football team.

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Iheanacho delivered a standout performance at Hampden Park, coming off the bench to inspire Celtic to a dramatic Scottish Cup semi-final victory over St Mirren.

With the game locked at 2-2 in extra time, Celtic exploded into life, scoring four goals in just six minutes.

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Now, with six goals in 16 appearances, the former Leicester City striker is beginning to resemble the confident finisher fans once admired.

What Adepoju said

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Speaking in an exclusive interview, Adepoju expressed confidence that Iheanacho’s resurgence in Scotland could mark the beginning of a strong comeback at both club and international level.

Adepoju, popularly known as “The Headmaster,” emphasized that Iheanacho’s quality has never been in doubt.

He said, “Kelechi has always been a very good player and a good scorer. I’m happy that he is coming back and doing very well at Celtic. La Liga and the Scottish league are different, but it’s not easy playing there. There are strong teams and real competition.

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