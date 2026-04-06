Iheanacho ends six-month drought, Oshoala on fire as Naija boys bully Gala — the weekend that belonged to Nigeria

From Kelechi Iheanacho's late winner in Glasgow to five goal contributions in five games for Asisat Oshoala, Nigerian footballers reminded the world what they are capable of. Not everyone had a good weekend though, LaLiga's Nigerians endured a rough one.

The narrative of the Naija Stars Abroad this weekend was defined by two extremes: the resurrection of a forgotten fox in the box and the cold isolation of a superstar in the Spanish capital.

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Some weekends, Nigerian football simply takes over. This was one of them. Across six countries and nine different leagues, Super Eagles stars and Nigerian talents abroad delivered goals, assists, comebacks, and moments worth remembering.

While Kelechi Iheanacho reminded the Scottish Premiership of his pedigree, Ademola Lookman’s move to Madrid took a turn for the worse. Here is everything that happened.

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Kelechi Iheanacho: The substitute who decided Glasgow

File this one under things that should not work but absolutely did. Kelechi Iheanacho came off the Celtic bench in an away fixture at Dundee and scored the winner.

His first goal contribution since October 2025, six months of waiting, delivered in the most Celtic way possible: late, away from home, when it mattered most.

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The Scottish Premiership title race is tight enough that moments like this do not just matter, they define seasons.

Iheanacho, who has spent this campaign proving his doubters wrong in green and white, picked the perfect moment to remind everyone exactly what he brings.

Trabzonspor's Nigerian engine room derails Galatasaray

The derby that Victor Osimhen could not play in belonged entirely to his compatriots.

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Paul Onuachu, Chibuike Nwaiwu, and Tony Nwakaeme combined to dismantle an Osimhen-less Galatasaray in a Turkish Super Lig title race clash that Trabzonspor controlled from start to finish.

Onuachu with the goal, his eleventh consecutive league game scoring, Nwakaeme with the assist, and Nwaiwu, fresh from his Super Eagles debut in Antalya just days ago, completing a Nigerian takeover of one of Turkish football's biggest fixtures.

Trabzonspor did not miss Galatasaray's biggest star. They had enough Nigerian stars of their own.

Trabzonspor's Naija stars.

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THE ONE AND ONLY TRUE KING OF THE LEAGUE 👑 pic.twitter.com/y7WbER76W7 — Trabzonspor English (@TrabzonsporEN) April 4, 2026

Asisat Oshoala: Five in five and still going

If you are not watching Asisat Oshoala right now, you are missing one of the most consistent performers in women's football anywhere on the planet.

Her goal in Al Hilal's away draw with Al-Ula made it five goal contributions in her last five games, a run of form that spans weeks and shows absolutely no sign of slowing.

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Nigeria's most decorated female footballer is operating at a level that demands attention. Five in five. Put that alongside anyone you like.

Frank Onyeka: Worth the wait

April 2024. That was the last time Frank Onyeka scored a goal. Fourteen months of drought, ended in the most emphatic fashion, a banger, by all accounts, in Coventry City's hard-earned home victory over Derby County in the Championship.

Onyeka has been one of the more quietly consistent Nigerian performers in the EFL this season, doing the unglamorous work in midfield week after week.

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The goal was his reward. Coventry fans who have watched him grind through the season will have enjoyed that one as much as he did.

West Brom vs Wrexham: A Nigerian standoff

Josh Maja and Arthur Okonkwo on opposite sides of an EFL Championship fixture, a match that somehow ended in a draw, meaning both Nigerians left with a point and neither could claim the bragging rights.

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Maja in attack with a goal, and Okonkwo in goal, with a stunning late save to deny Maja’s West Brom. Nigeria provided personnel for both sides of the contest. The Championship remains wonderfully unpredictable.

Nathan Tella and the Leverkusen comeback

Two goals down at home in the Bundesliga is the kind of situation most teams do not recover from.

Bayer Leverkusen are not most teams, and Nathan Tella was part of the reason why. The Nigerian winger put in a good shift as Die Werkself came from behind to beat Wolfsburg.

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It was a result that underlines both Leverkusen's resilience and Tella's growing importance to their system.

😮‍💨 Crazy match, great day! Hope your night will be either of it. Or even better both. pic.twitter.com/OpuOzqDoNE — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) April 4, 2026

Moses Usor: The LASK conductor

One goal, one assist. Moses Usor led LASK to an impressive home league victory over Austria Wien in the Austrian Bundesliga.

Usor produced the kind of all-action display that has made him one of the more underrated Nigerian performers in European football this season.

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Goals and assists in the same game, that is the complete forward's weekend.

Samuel Kalu: Brace in Bulgaria

Samuel Kalu scored twice to lead Botev Plovdiv to a big home win over Spartak Varna in the Bulgarian First League.

Samuel Kalu

Two goals in a single game is a performance worth noting regardless of the league and Kalu, who has rebuilt his career in Eastern Europe after his time in France, continues to be one of Nigerian football's most productive exports in the less glamorous corners of the continent.

Francis Ezeh: Three in a row

Assists in three consecutive games for Francis Ezeh, as Ankara Keçiörengücü swept past Kenneth Mamah and Van Spor in Turkey.

That is the kind of consistency that gets noticed and it is worth pointing out that Mamah, on the losing side, had his own difficult afternoon against a compatriot in impressive form.

Moses Simon: Back to club duty

Moses Simon completed 90 minutes for Paris FC in their 1-1 draw at Lorient in Ligue 2, just days after shining for Nigeria in the international break.

The transition from international duty back to club football is always demanding, Simon did not miss a step.

The LaLiga Nigerians: A weekend to forget

Not every Nigerian had a good weekend. In Spain, it was grim across the board.

Ademola Lookman sat on the Atletico Madrid bench for 90 minutes and watched his side fall to Barcelona, a defeat that hurts in the context of the LaLiga title race.

Akor Adams and Chidera Ejuke, both nominees for the LaLiga African MVP award, were powerless as Sevilla lost away to Real Oviedo.

Umar Sadiq came off the bench for Valencia but could only contribute an assist in a 3-2 home defeat to Celta Vigo, a result that does Valencia's survival hopes no good.