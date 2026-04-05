Forgotten Super Eagles star Iheanacho ends 182-game drought with game-winner for Celtic

Super Eagles icon Kelechi Iheanacho is back to his best after scoring a late winner for Celtic

Celtic fans have been waiting… and waiting… and finally, the moment arrived. Kelechi Iheanacho stepped out of the shadows to deliver a dramatic late winner.

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The Nigerian forward ended a frustrating six-month goal drought, reminding everyone exactly what he’s capable of.

Iheanacho ends 182-day drought in stunning fashion

After 12 matches and 182 days without a goal, Iheanacho chose the perfect moment to break his silence for Celtic FC. Introduced in the 58th minute, the Nigerian striker wasted little time making his mark.

With the game finely poised, Iheanacho struck in the 82nd minute, unleashing a powerful left-footed effort that left the goalkeeper with no chance. It was a goal filled with conviction, precision, and perhaps a touch of relief after months of frustration.

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The former Leicester City FC forward had endured a difficult spell in front of goal, but this decisive moment could prove to be a turning point in his season. More importantly, it showcased his ability to step up when it matters most.

Late heroics keep Celtic in title hunt

Before Iheanacho’s intervention, Celtic had been struggling to turn dominance into victory. Yang Hyun-Jun gave them an early lead in the 8th minute, but missed chances allowed Dundee FC back into the game.

Simon Murray equalised from the penalty spot after the break, shifting momentum and leaving Celtic searching for answers in a tense contest.

That answer came in the form of Iheanacho’s late brilliance. His winner secured a crucial 2-1 victory and kept Celtic firmly in the title race.

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With the gap now reduced to just three points behind Heart of Midlothian FC, and rivals Rangers FC also in the mix, the race is heating up.