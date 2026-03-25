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‘He’s miles off it’ - Former Celtic striker slams Iheanacho, calls him downright lazy
The Nigerian international faced intense scrutiny following Celtic's 2-0 loss on March 22, a result that has severely dented the club's title aspirations.
Iheanacho, making his first start since December after a persistent hamstring injury, looked off the pace and failed to make an impact before being substituted.
Iheanacho was signed to provide a physical presence up front, but his season has been disrupted by injuries and a lack of a full pre-season.
Sutton speaks on Iheanacho’s performance
Sutton, a prolific goalscorer for Celtic during his own playing career, did not mince words while speaking on the Record Celtic podcast.
"It just shows you what a mess, what a muddle Celtic are in," Sutton stated. "I’ve seen a lot of stuff online, people saying, well, he’s our best striker, Iheanacho. But I still think he’s miles off it."
"I think he does some good things in terms of his link-up being OK at times. But I think there were times... where he was just downright lazy.
“He didn’t work hard enough when balls were being played forward to actually get in a position where he could even be challenging for a ball and a knock down."
Sutton conceded that fatigue might have played a role but noted that a lack of cutting edge in the final third has been "the story of Celtic's season".
He has managed just three goals in 15 appearances across all competitions, a return that has amplified the frustration surrounding Celtic's attacking struggles.