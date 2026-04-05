Rangers bench Fernandez after Super Eagles goal — The uncomfortable truth

Emmanuel Fernandez watched from the sidelines as Rangers beat Dundee United 4-2, a baffling decision from Danny Rohl after the defender’s goal-scoring heroics for Nigeria.

Rangers boss Danny Rohl seems to be playing a dangerous game with the confidence of his most improved defender.

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Emmanuel Fernandez returned to Ibrox this week with the momentum of an international breakout with Nigeria, only to find himself frozen out of the matchday XI.

The Super Eagles High

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The 24-year-old centre-back was the story of the March international window for Nigeria and the Super Eagles.

Under Eric Chelle, Fernandez transitioned from a London-born prospect to a certified Super Eagles asset. His performance in the 2-1 win over Iran on March 27 was a masterclass in physical dominance.

Fernandez transitioned from a London-born prospect to a certified Super Eagles asset.

He followed that by ghosting in at the back post to convert a Bright Osayi-Samuel cross against Jordan on March 31. It was the kind of week that usually earns a player an immediate start at club level.

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The Ibrox Cold Shoulder

Instead, during Saturday’s 4-2 victory over Dundee United, Fernandez was a spectator on his return.

His manager Rohl opted for the pairing of John Souttar and Nasser Djiga. While Rangers secured the three points to keep their title hopes alive, the safety first approach nearly backfired.

Fernandez watched on the bench for 90 minutes.

Rangers dominated 68% of the ball, yet the defensive line looked porous without the Nigerian’s recovery speed.

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Zachary Sapsford and Amar Fatah both found gaps in a back four that lacked the authoritative presence Fernandez has displayed all season.

💙 Full-Time, Rangers 4-2 Dundee United.



🙌 Three points at Ibrox on MyGers Takeover Day! pic.twitter.com/5p31vfUI9O — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) April 4, 2026

The Uncomfortable Truth

The justification of travel fatigue holds little water when you consider Fernandez’s age and current physical peak.

The reality is more sobering: Rohl remains haunted by Fernandez's defensive lapse in the reverse fixture back in December.

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By benching a player who just scored his first international goal, the manager appeared to have prioritised past scars over present form.

Rangers eventually found the net through Ryan Don Naderi, Dujon Sterling, Thelo Aasgaard, and Bojan Miovski, but the two goals conceded tell the real story.

If Rohl continues to bench his Super Eagle for the sake of "experience," he may find that the experience of conceding goals is the only one he keeps.

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