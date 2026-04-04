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We are warriors who are ready for war– Chelle sends a strong message

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 15:36 - 04 April 2026
Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle || Imago
Chelle and the NFF will meet to discuss new terms - Photo: IMAGO
Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle declares his players are “warriors.”
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Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has delivered a passionate and fiery message about his commitment to protecting his players and building a united, battle-ready Super Eagles squad.

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Super Eagles || Imago
Super Eagles || Imago

What Chelle said

Speaking in an interview, the coach made it clear that his team operates with a warrior mentality and strong unity.

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He said, “If a guy comes to touch my goalkeeper or do something bad to him, if I have to go on the pitch to beat this guy, I will do!.

“These guys are not my players, they’re my army and we are united and we go to war! We are warriors.”

Chelle also singled out Victor Osimhen for his intensity and leadership qualities during matches.

He added, “When Victor doesn’t have the ball, he shouts, but after that, he gives the best work on the pitch and hypes up his teammates!”

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The Super Eagles are gearing up for a big match against Portugal, coming off a 2-2 draw with Jordan and a 2-1 win over Iran in their recent friendlies

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