We are warriors who are ready for war– Chelle sends a strong message

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle declares his players are “warriors.”

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has delivered a passionate and fiery message about his commitment to protecting his players and building a united, battle-ready Super Eagles squad.

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What Chelle said

Speaking in an interview, the coach made it clear that his team operates with a warrior mentality and strong unity.

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He said, “If a guy comes to touch my goalkeeper or do something bad to him, if I have to go on the pitch to beat this guy, I will do!.

“These guys are not my players, they’re my army and we are united and we go to war! We are warriors.”

Chelle also singled out Victor Osimhen for his intensity and leadership qualities during matches.

He added, “When Victor doesn’t have the ball, he shouts, but after that, he gives the best work on the pitch and hypes up his teammates!”

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🇳🇬🎙️ Éric Chelle: "If a guy comes to touch my goalkeeper or do something bad on him, if I have to go on the pitch to beat this guy, I will do! These guys are not my players... They're my army and we are united and we go to war! We are warriors"



"When Victor [Osimhen] doesn't… https://t.co/F6S6nvYWUM pic.twitter.com/L1KwfGs1dK — Banky G 🎤⚽ (@BankyGee_) April 4, 2026