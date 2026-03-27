Iran vs Nigeria: Moses and Adams on target as Osimhen-less Super Eagles trump Team Melli

The Super Eagles showed their quality, making light work of Iran in their two-match invitational.

The Super Eagles beat Iran 2-1 in Antalya, Turkey, but the scoreline probably flattered a Team Melli side clearly inferior to their West African opponents.

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Moses Simon and Akor Adams scored early goals in either half and rode the game comfortably before a Mehdi Taremi strike deep into the second-half threatened a frenetic end, which the Super Eagles successfully weathered.

The win improved Nigeria's dominant record against Middle Eastern sides (4 wins, 3 draws, 1 defeat). Eric Chelle's side will face Jordan on March 31st, the second game in the invitational, looking to exact revenge against Al-Nashama, the only team from the region to have beaten them.

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Key match details

Nigeria's Franco-Malian tactician matched his men to Antalya for their first game since the disappointment at the AFCON, tasked with defeating AFC powerhouse, Iran without Istanbul-based Victor Osimhen and Fulham's Calvin Bassey, who are both injured.

The Super Eagles came out flying and punished a sluggish Iranian defence in just the 6th minute. Samuel Chukwueze spotted Moses Simon in space and delivered a precise pass; the Nantes man expertly spun away from his marker, drove into the penalty area, and unleashed a powerful right-footed shot into the goalkeeper’s near post to give Nigeria a dream 1-0 start.

🚨🇳🇬 GOAL! Moses Simon opens the scoring for Nigeria early in the game. 1-0. pic.twitter.com/JSkPyibAYj — GNB OFFICIAL (@GHNaijaBallers) March 27, 2026

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Iran struggled to break through a Nigerian midfield anchored by captain Wilfred Ndidi, who showed why he was sorely missed in the AFCON semi-final clash against Morocco.

Chelle’s side showed the attacking fluency and free-flowing movement we have come to associate them with, but failed to improve the scoreline.

The Persians, on the other hand, enjoyed spells of possession, but they lacked the cutting edge to trouble the Nigerian backline, sending the Super Eagles into the break with a narrow advantage.

Seeking to maintain intensity and test his squad depth, Eric Chelle introduced debutant Emmanuel Fernandez for Semi Ajayi at the start of the second half.

The change did not slow Nigeria’s roll, as the three-time AFCON champions doubled their lead in the 51st minute. Ademola Lookman was the provider, setting up Akor Adams, who confidently fired finished past the goalkeeper after expertly ghosting his marker.

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🚨🇳🇬 GOAL! Akor Adams makes it 2-0 for Nigeria. Ademola Lookman with the assist. pic.twitter.com/WVZy35pXGe — GNB OFFICIAL (@GHNaijaBallers) March 27, 2026

Facing a 2-0 deficit, Iran finally awakened and clawed their way back into the contest in the 66th minute when Mehdi Taremi capitalised on a brief lapse in concentration from the Super Eagles' backline and uninspiring goalkeeping from Maduka Okoye, squeezing the ball in to make it 2-1.

Chelle had prepared to make changes before Taremi’s goal, but the strike did not force a change of mind. He executed a triple change in the 69th minute, bringing on Paul Onuachu, Chidera Ejuke, and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to replace Chukwueze, Adams, and goalscorer, Simon.

Iran also introduced fresh attacking legs like Mehdi Ghayedi and Shahriyar Moghanlou in search of a late equaliser. However, the Super Eagles opted to completely shut them down, although they conceded a second Tremi goal which was immediately chopped off for a handball offence in the build-up.

The Super Eagles also had chances to compound their lead but settled for the 2-1 victory, extending their unbeaten run in regular time to eight matches.

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