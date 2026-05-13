Howard Webb defends controversial VAR decision to rule out West Ham’s goal against Arsenal

PGMOL chief Howard Webb has publicly backed the controversial VAR decision to disallow West Ham's late equaliser against Arsenal, stating that the officials correctly followed established protocols.

The Gunners moved a step closer to winning their first Premier League title in 23 years following their 1-0 victory over West Ham.

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However, the victory came with a controversial decision that saw West Ham’s equaliser ruled out in the final minute of the game.

The incident, which has left West Ham officials fuming, saw Callum Wilson's goal ruled out for a foul by Pablo on Gunners goalkeeper David Raya.

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Webb defends referee’s decision

In the latest "Mic'd Up" broadcast, the decision was scrutinised, with the full audio exchange between referee Chris Kavanagh and the VAR team released.

While Kavanagh initially awarded the goal after his watch indicated the ball had crossed the line, VAR Darren England quickly identified a potential foul.

Referees' chief Howard Webb || Photo Credit: Imago

England then recommended an on-field review for Kavanagh, advising him to look at the "possible foul on the goalkeeper" as well as other incidents.

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After reviewing the footage at the monitor, Kavanagh dismissed a separate incident involving Leandro Trossard and Pablo, saying, "I don’t think there’s much in that at all, I’m happy with that." He then concurred with the VAR that the foul on Raya was the primary offence.

Webb supported the final call, explaining the specific nature of the foul. "The most significant contact undoubtedly is that on the goalkeeper," he stated.

VAR disallowed West Ham's late goal || Imago

"It stops him from catching the ball. The arm’s across the neck, it’s on his arm. He can’t put his arms up, and we’ve said that we’ll penalise that and have been consistent in that particular aspect."

The PGMOL chief was unequivocal in his assessment. "We’re not just talking about contact with goalkeepers; we’re talking about a specific type of contact when the goalkeeper’s arms or hands are being interfered with," Webb added.

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"So, is it a foul on the goalkeeper? Categorically, yes. That’s clearly the clear and obvious offence that needs penalising."