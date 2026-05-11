Clear foul - Man Utd legend backs VAR drama in Arsenal vs West Ham clash

Wayne Rooney has defended the VAR decision to disallow West Ham’s late equaliser against Arsenal.

Premier League legend Wayne Rooney has defended the controversial VAR decision that ruled out West Ham United’s late equaliser against Arsenal, insisting the incident was “a clear foul.”

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The dramatic moment occurred during Arsenal’s narrow 1-0 victory on Sunday, a result that moved the Gunners closer to winning the Premier League title.

Late Drama at the Emirates

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West Ham believed they had rescued a point in the 94th minute when Callum Wilson found the back of the net.

However, referee Chris Kavanagh was instructed by VAR official Darren England to review the incident after concerns over a possible foul on Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya.

Following a lengthy review involving 17 replays over more than four minutes, Kavanagh overturned the goal and awarded Arsenal a free kick.

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What Rooney said

The decision sparked widespread debate among fans and pundits, but Rooney firmly sided with the officials.

Wayne Rooney || Imago

“It’s a clear foul,” Rooney said on the Wayne Rooney Show.

He added, “You’ll always get people saying the goal should have stood because it’s controversial, but for me it’s obvious.”

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Rooney acknowledged that opinions on the decision would naturally be influenced by club loyalties.

“You’ll have Manchester City fans saying it should have counted, while Arsenal supporters will say it was the correct call,” he explained.

Despite the backlash online, Rooney maintained there was enough evidence to justify the decision.

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“You can clearly see the arm across Raya’s face, and it affects his ability to reach the ball. It’s the right decision,” he added.

Rooney also praised VAR for handling the situation properly despite the pressure surrounding such an important fixture.

“It’s one of the few times I think VAR has actually done a very good job in a massive game. If you go anywhere near the goalkeeper like that, referees usually give a foul,” he added.

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The result leaves Arsenal in a commanding position in the title race as Mikel Arteta’s side edges closer to Premier League glory.