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West Ham vs Arsenal: Ex-Manchester United teammates disagree on Hammers’ disallowed goal

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 22:48 - 10 May 2026
One Manchester United legend believes West Ham deserved to have their goal against Arsenal stand, but another Red Devils icon disagrees
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Arsenal moved a significant step closer to their first Premier League title in over two decades on Sunday, but their 1-0 victory over West Ham was defined by a moment of pure VAR-induced chaos.

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A stoppage-time equaliser for the Hammers was controversially overturned, sparking a heated war of words between legendary Manchester United teammates Peter Schmeichel and Roy Keane.

Schmeichel fumes over 'Crazy' VAR delay

After Leandro Trossard gave the Gunners the lead in the 83rd minute, Callum Wilson appeared to have rescued a vital point for West Ham in the dying seconds.

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However, following a grueling five-minute review by VAR official Darren England, referee Chris Kavanagh was sent to the monitor and ultimately ruled out the goal. The decision centred on an alleged foul by West Ham’s Pablo, whose arm was judged to have impeded Arsenal keeper David Raya.

The ruling left Peter Schmeichel absolutely livid. Speaking on Viaplay, the legendary goalkeeper slammed the inconsistency of the officials:

"That decision today, it's just so wrong on so many levels. What really makes me angry is that Arsenal would never be top of the league if that's a free kick.

“That's how they've scored so many goals by blocking people, holding people, doing all kind of things. It takes VAR five minutes... that in itself puts so much doubt into the decision. It cannot be a free kick."

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Keane rejects ex-goaleeper's complaint

While Schmeichel defended the "physicality" of the game, his former captain Roy Keane took a characteristically blunt opposite view. Keane argued that in the age of high-definition replays, players simply cannot afford to be so reckless near a goalkeeper.

“VAR are going to check everything,” Keane countered. “Don’t put your hands on the goalkeeper. I think it is a foul. His arm is across his throat. He [Raya] is an Arsenal player, he’s going to make the most of it! Don’t give such an obvious foul.”

The fallout from the decision has massive implications at both ends of the table. The win allowed Arsenal to open up a five-point lead over Manchester City, firmly placing the title in their own hands.

Conversely, West Ham’s heartbreak leaves them deeper in the relegation mire, sitting a point behind Tottenham having played an extra game.

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