Man United goalkeeper Lammens begs for Summer signings after sealing UCL place
Manchester United goalkeeper Senne Lammens has sent a clear message to the club’s hierarchy: reinforcements are a necessity if the team is to survive a return to Europe’s elite.
Despite securing Champions League qualification, the Belgian shot-stopper warned that the current squad is not yet deep enough to handle the gruelling demands of a dual-front campaign.
Lammens predicts hard 26/27 season
The reality of United’s depth issues was laid bare during Saturday’s stale goalless draw against Sunderland.
Already stretched thin, the Red Devils were forced to navigate the fixture without key starters Casemiro, Benjamin Sesko, and Manuel Ugarte, all of whom were sidelined through injury.
For Lammens, the struggle at the Stadium of Light was a preview of the challenges awaiting them in 2026/27.
"It's a very hard league and next year will be a hard programme," Lammens told reporters. "You want to have people in there who can come in when it's needed.
“We have a lot of quality already, but next season is going to be a lot, and you also want to include injuries and stuff that can happen just like today."
Lammens looking beyond UCL qualification
The urgency in Lammens’ plea stems from the unique nature of United's current campaign. The club is wrapping up its shortest season in over a century, having played just 40 games following early exits from both domestic cups and a premature departure from European competition.
While the lighter schedule allowed them to focus on securing a top-four finish, the return of Champions League football will drastically increase their workload.
While Lammens expressed confidence in the current squad's quality, he insisted that "stretching" the existing group is no longer a viable strategy for a club with title ambitions.
As the Red Devils prepare for a high-stakes summer transfer window, the goalkeeper’s comments serve as a reminder that qualifying for the Champions League is only the first step; surviving it will require significant investment.