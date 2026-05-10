Man United goalkeeper Lammens begs for Summer signings after sealing UCL place

The Red Devils' goalkeeper was clear on his expectations for Manchester United's 2026/27 season

Manchester United goalkeeper Senne Lammens has sent a clear message to the club’s hierarchy: reinforcements are a necessity if the team is to survive a return to Europe’s elite.

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Despite securing Champions League qualification, the Belgian shot-stopper warned that the current squad is not yet deep enough to handle the gruelling demands of a dual-front campaign.

Lammens predicts hard 26/27 season

The reality of United’s depth issues was laid bare during Saturday’s stale goalless draw against Sunderland.

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For Lammens, the struggle at the Stadium of Light was a preview of the challenges awaiting them in 2026/27.

"It's a very hard league and next year will be a hard programme," Lammens told reporters. "You want to have people in there who can come in when it's needed.

“We have a lot of quality already, but next season is going to be a lot, and you also want to include injuries and stuff that can happen just like today."

Lammens looking beyond UCL qualification

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The urgency in Lammens’ plea stems from the unique nature of United's current campaign. The club is wrapping up its shortest season in over a century, having played just 40 games following early exits from both domestic cups and a premature departure from European competition.

While the lighter schedule allowed them to focus on securing a top-four finish, the return of Champions League football will drastically increase their workload.

While Lammens expressed confidence in the current squad's quality, he insisted that "stretching" the existing group is no longer a viable strategy for a club with title ambitions.