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Victor Osimhen: Galatasaray VP to reject €150 million for Super Eagles ace

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:19 - 10 May 2026
Galatasaray Abdullah Kavukçu discussed the rumoured price tag the club slapped on Victor Osimhen.
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Galatasaray Vice President Abdullah Kavukçu has made a bold claim amid rumours regarding a potential summer exit for Victor Osimhen, declaring that he would personally reject a staggering €150 million bid for the Nigerian international. 

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What he said

Amid ongoing transfer speculation linking the prolific striker with a blockbuster move to Barcelona and other European heavyweights, rumours recently circulated that the Turkish giants had officially slapped a €150 million price tag on their prized asset

When directly questioned about this rumoured valuation by the press, Kavukçu provided a definitive, personal stance on the matter. "Would you sell Osimhen for 150 million euros? As Abdullah Kavukçu, I wouldn't sell him, but the final decision rests with our president and board of directors."

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A potential record-breaking investment 

The interest from Europe's elite arrives amid Osimhen’s incredible impact in Istanbul, having just successfully spearheaded Galatasaray to the Süper Lig title, securing the club's fourth consecutive domestic crown and their historic 26th overall. 

This sustained dominance completely vindicates the club's unprecedented financial gamble from the previous summer. Last summer, Galatasaray shattered the Turkish football transfer record by reaching an agreement to pay Napoli a massive €75 million fee to secure his services on a permanent, four-year contract following his initial loan spell. 

Having firmly established himself as the undisputed centrepiece of a historic, title-winning dynasty, extracting the 27-year-old forward from Rams Park presents an incredibly daunting financial and challenge for Barcelona or any other prospective suitor.

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