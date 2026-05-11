West Ham set to challenge PGMOL over disallowed goal against Arsenal
The Gunners edged closer to winning their first Premier League title in 23 years after a late VAR decision allowed Arsenal to run away with a 1-0 victory over West Ham.
The Hammers believed they had secured a vital point in their Premier League survival bid when Callum Wilson found the net in stoppage time, a goal that would have also dented Arsenal's title aspirations.
However, following a lengthy VAR review, the goal was overturned for a foul by Pablo on Gunners goalkeeper David Raya.
West Ham set to challenge PGMOL
In response to the contentious call, West Ham will formally raise their concerns with the PGMOL.
BBC Sport understands the club will also request the audio recordings of the conversation between on-field referee Chris Kavanagh and VAR official Darren England.
The decision allowed Arsenal to hold on for a 1-0 victory, extending their lead at the top of the table to five points over Manchester City.
The result leaves West Ham in 18th place on the league table, adding pressure to their fight against relegation.
With just two games left for Mikel Arteta’s team to play this season, they just need to maintain their winning streak to be crowned champions.
They face Burnley, who have already been relegated to the Championship, next Monday at the Emirates Stadium.