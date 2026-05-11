Osimhen is king as relegation heartbreak hits Super Eagles defender - Naija Stars Abroad
It was a weekend of extreme highs and lows for Nigerian stars led by their Super Eagles counterparts across Europe’s top leagues.
While some celebrated historic titles and dramatic winners, others were left picking up the pieces after devastating relegation blows.
Osimhen rules Turkey again
Super Eagles talisman Victor Osimhen was the star of the show in Istanbul, netting a clinical brace to lead Galatasaray to a 4-2 victory over Antalyaspor.
The result officially secured the Turkish Super Lig title for the Lions, marking Osimhen's second league triumph with the club and their 26th overall championship.
🚨🇳🇬 The Emperor, The conqueror— Pulse Sports Nigeria (@PulseSportsNG) May 9, 2026
The champion, The Lion is here 🦁
• 2024/25: Turkish League champion 🏆
• 2025/26: Turkish League champion 🏆
Congratulations Victor Osimhen 👋 pic.twitter.com/zUv4Sa9s0J
Relegation despair for Awaziem
In France, the mood was somber for Chidozie Awaziem. Following a narrow 1-0 defeat to Lens, FC Nantes have been officially relegated to Ligue 2.
The heartbreaking result brings an end to the club’s 13-season stay in the French top flight.
English playoff drama
The EFL Championship Playoffs kicked off with Femi Azeez featuring prominently for Millwall in a physical 0-0 draw against.
While Azeez was a constant threat, Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi watched the entire first leg from the Hull bench.
In the Premier League, Calvin Bassey and Samuel Chukwueze both featured for Fulham in a chaotic match against Bournemouth.
Both teams were reduced to 10 men, but a stunning long-range strike from Rayan condemned the Cottagers to a 1-0 home defeat.
Spanish super-subs shine
La Liga saw a Naija takeover in the final minutes of several matches:
Akor Adams was the hero for Sevilla, coming off the bench to score a dramatic 91st-minute winner against Espanyol.
The 2-1 victory, which also featured an impressive 90-minute display from Chidera Ejuke, moved Sevilla three points clear of the drop zone.
Sadiq Umar replicated the feat for Valencia, coming on as a second-half substitute to bag the winner in a crucial away victory over Athletic Bilbao.
Ademola Lookman was in creative overdrive for Atletico Madrid, creating four major chances and hitting the woodwork in just 60 minutes, though it wasn't enough to prevent a 0-1 home loss.
Around the Grounds
Turkey: Chibuike Nwaiwu put in a defensive shift as Trabzonspor secured a 2-1 away win over Besiktas. Tony Nwakaeme and Paul Onuachu (13 mins) also featured, while Wilfred Ndidi remained an unused sub.
Italy: David Okereke stole the headlines with a brilliant solo goal to wrap up a dominant win for Cremonese against Pisa SC, where Nigerian youngster Ebenezer Akinsanmiro was also in action.
Sweden: Super Eagles target Zadok Yohanna provided a high-quality assist for AIK, but his side ultimately fell to a defeat against Djurgardens.
Summary
Top Performer: Victor Osimhen (2 goals, League Title).
Most Creative: Ademola Lookman (4 chances created in 60 mins).
Big Result: Sevilla 2-1 Espanyol (Akor Adams late winner).
Heartbreak: Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes relegated).