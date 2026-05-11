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I am avoiding it - Jose Mourinho breaks silence on Real Madrid return

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 07:04 - 11 May 2026
Jose Mourinho has denied holding talks with Real Madrid over a possible return
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Jose Mourinho has dismissed speculation linking him with a return to Real Madrid, insisting he has had no contact with the club and remains fully committed to his current role at Benfica.

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The Portuguese coach addressed the rumours during a press conference amid growing uncertainty surrounding Madrid’s managerial situation.

Real Madrid are reportedly looking for a new manager following a disappointing campaign that ended without silverware.

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Their 2-0 defeat to Barcelona in El Clásico officially ended their La Liga title hopes, capping off a difficult season for the Spanish giants.

Goals from Marcus Rashford and Ferran Torres secured victory for Barcelona and intensified scrutiny around the club’s direction.

The campaign also saw the dismissal of former manager Xabi Alonso, while off-field tensions reportedly increased inside the squad.

Reports claimed midfielders Aurélien Tchouaméni and Federico Valverde were involved in a training-ground altercation that resulted in disciplinary action.

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What Mourinho said

Despite the speculation, Mourinho was clear in his response.

“There are still people talking about Real Madrid, but I’m avoiding it. I’ve had absolutely no contact with them, not with the president or anyone else at the club,” he said.

The former Chelsea and Manchester United boss stressed that he deliberately avoids discussing future opportunities while the season is ongoing.

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Mourinho explained that his full concentration is on Benfica’s season finale.

“I won’t speak to anyone until after our final league game against Estoril. After that, there may be time to consider things, but all the stories about meetings and demands are only speculation,” he explained.

The 63-year-old remains under contract until 2027, although reports of a €3 million release clause have continued to fuel speculation.

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