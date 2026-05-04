Osimhen suffers, Tella shines: Ranking the 3 winners and 3 losers from a wild weekend

From screaming braces to a 4-1 demolition, your Nigerians abroad had a weekend of wild contrasts. Here are the three biggest winners and three who will want to forget it quickly.

Another weekend, another set of reasons to track your Najia Stars Abroad. Champions were crowned, title hopes were dented, and a winger in South London made sure the Super Eagles coach was paying attention. Let's get into it.

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3 Biggest Winners

Nathan Tella - Bayer Leverkusen

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If one Nigerian had the weekend of his life, it was Nathan Tella. The Super Eagles winger was absolutely electric in Bayer Leverkusen's crucial Bundesliga victory over RB Leipzig.

He scored one and set up another in a performance that had everything: pace, decision-making, and the composure to deliver in a fixture that mattered.

A goal and an assist in a decisive league clash doesn't just win you the man of the match debate, it wins you the whole weekend. Tella is serving notice that his best football is happening right now.

How good was this guy yesterday though. 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/X1EMc9s5WX — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) May 3, 2026

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Kingsley Ehizibue + Maduka Okoye

A double-Nigerian afternoon at Udinese. Super Eagles target Kingsley Ehizibue opened the scoring and walked away with the Player of the Match award as Udinese beat Torino at home.

The fact that there was a fellow Nigerian between the sticks making it look routine makes this even sweeter.

Maduka Okoye kept his ninth clean sheet of the season, a number that should be showing up on desks in Abuja.

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If Ehizibue needed a showcase game to push his international case forward, this was it. Two Nigerians, one dominant afternoon.

Femi Azeez - Millwall

Millwall needed a result and Femi Azeez delivered two. The 24-year-old winger, who had only committed his international future to Nigeria two days earlier, scored both goals in a final-day victory over Oxford United, sealing the Lions' place in the Championship playoffs in the process.

The first goal, a thunderous screamer with his weaker right foot, was the kind of strike that makes scouts reach for their phones.

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At 11 goals and 7 assists for the season, Azeez's case for a summer call-up has moved from hopeful to undeniable.

Consider this brace his application form, hand-delivered, signed, and dropped directly on Chelle's desk.

3 Major Losers

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Victor Osimhen - Lost 4-1

Sometimes you do everything right and it still goes wrong. Victor Osimhen set up Galatasaray's opener against Samsunspor, looking for all the world like it would be the start of a comfortable away win.

It is a cruel result for Osimhen personally, who contributed where he could. But the damage is bigger than one bad evening.

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Galatasaray's Super Lig title ambitions have taken a big dent, and Nigeria's most famous footballer finds himself on the wrong end of a heavy scoreline at the worst possible time of the season.

Calvin Bassey & Samuel Chukwueze

Lost 3-0

There were no kind words available for Fulham on Saturday. Arsenal, imperious, ruthless, and making their title credentials impossible to ignore.

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The Gunners swept the Cottagers aside 3-0, and both Nigerians in the starting XI were powerless to prevent it.

Bassey and Chukwueze were among those who had to watch the league leaders operate at a level that left little room for argument.

To be fair to both players, Fulham as a unit were outclassed rather than individually negligent. But a 3-0 loss to the league's best team is still a 3-0 loss, and their names are in the scorecard whether they like it or not.

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Tochukwu Nnadi

Lost 3-0

It was a case of Nigerian vs Nigerian in Ligue 1, and Tochukwu Nnadi came out on the wrong side.

Marseille were beaten 3-0 away at Nantes, where Chidozie Awaziem put in a commanding defensive shift to help engineer the win.

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A heavy away loss in the league is damaging enough; losing it to a fellow Super Eagle makes it sting a little more.

Fin du match.



Nos Jaunes et Verts renouent avec la victoire à La Beaujoire. Un succès avec la manière !



⌞ 𝟯-𝟬 #fcnom pic.twitter.com/XpUoDjIjyB — FC Nantes (@FCNantes) May 2, 2026

Other notable winners

Zaidu Sanusi & Terem Moffi are champions of Portugal with FC Porto. Congratulations.

Rinsola Babajide & Shukurat Oladipo won the Italian Serie A Femminile title with AS Roma. Super Falcons flying high.

Francis Uzoho wins the Cypriot First Division with AC Omonia. The goalkeeper continues to collect medals quietly.

Kelechi Iheanacho off the bench again, and on the scoresheet again, his winner for Celtic against Hibernian keeps the pressure on in the Scottish title race.

Zadok Yohanna with a beautiful diving header to equalise for AIK against Elfsborg. The Super Eagles radar keeps expanding.