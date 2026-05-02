Huge Osimhen blunder delays Galatasaray coronation
Galatasaray’s anticipated coronation as the Süper Lig champions was delayed following a disastrous 4-1 defeat to Samsunspor, caused, in part, by a catastrophic error from star striker Victor Osimhen.
What happened
Needing just a single victory to mathematically wrap up their third consecutive domestic league title, the Istanbul giants suffered a total second-half collapse at the Samsun 19 Mayıs Stadium.
The defining moment of the match arrived in the 68th minute when Osimhen, in an attempt to make amends for a heavy touch, played an underhit back-pass.
The dangerously errant pass forced veteran goalkeeper Günay Güvenç to frantically sprint out of his penalty area and ruthlessly chop down the intercepting Samsunspor forward as the last man.
The referee immediately issued Güvenç a straight red card, derailing Galatasaray and leaving the defending champions severely exposed for the remainder of the fixture.
A scuppered comeback and the path forward
In fairness, Okan Buruk’s side were already underperforming and trailing 2-1 well before the striker's mishap. However, Güvenç’s expulsion definitively scuppered any lingering hopes of a comeback, causing the ten-man squad to completely fall apart and concede two more goals.
The crushing defeat means Galatasaray's comfortable lead at the summit has been nervously slashed, preventing them from officially securing the championship this weekend.
To finally clinch the Süper Lig title and avoid an end-of-season collapse, the team must now quickly regroup. Three points in their crucial upcoming home fixture against Sivasspor next weekend would be enough to seal the league, as they have a four-point lead, with six more to play for.