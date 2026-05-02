Femi Azeez ​sends ​screamer to Eric Chelle: Millwall ​winger ​bags brace as Super Eagles ​call ​looms

Femi Azeez has essentially confirmed his place on Eric Chelle’s radar after scoring his 10th and 11th goals of the season for Millwall FC on Saturday.

If Eric Chelle was looking for a final reason to hand Femi Azeez a Super Eagles call-up, the Millwall winger provided it in the 34th minute at The Den and then provided it again in the second half, just in case anyone missed the first one.

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In Millwall's Championship regular-season finale against Oxford United on Saturday, the 24-year-old left-footed attacker opened the scoring with a thunderous strike using his weaker right foot, the kind of goal that stops conversations in press boxes and lights up highlight reels.

He then doubled the lead with a composed finish, arriving precisely where he needed to be to tuck home and make it 2-0.

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"Not just a goal — a display of the clinical versatility the Super Eagles have been seeking on the flanks."

The brace took Azeez to 11 goals for the season, alongside seven assists across 35 Championship appearances, numbers that would turn heads in any division.

What a strike with his weaker foot. Damn! Nigeria MUST catch an take him NOW! https://t.co/1fYoJTBu3a pic.twitter.com/bIJt2e75zX — The United King 👑❗ (@D_WarEagle) May 2, 2026

He also created three chances in the match, including one big chance, contributed three key passes, and completed two dribbles before being withdrawn.

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The audition

Timing, in football, is everything. Azeez's brace came just two days after he publicly committed his international future to Nigeria, a decision that had been anticipated but carried weight nonetheless, given his London upbringing and eligibility for England.

Saturday's performance felt less like a season finale and more like a personal audition broadcast to Lagos and Abuja simultaneously.

Reports suggest Premier League scouts from Brighton and Bournemouth were in attendance at The Den, tracking a player whose stock has climbed steadily all season.

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What a screamer from Nigeria's Femi Azeez, with his weaker foot, too. pic.twitter.com/BD5KfeAkO4 — The United King 👑❗ (@D_WarEagle) May 2, 2026

The interest from two top-flight clubs adds another dimension to Azeez's summer: he may arrive at international duty already a Premier League target.

What's next

Chelle is expected to announce his squad for a high-profile June schedule, with Nigeria set to defend the Unity Cup in London later this month before a series of friendlies against European opposition.

Eric Chelle wants more players. || X

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The coach has spoken publicly about wanting fresh attacking energy to complement Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman and Azeez's 18 goal contributions this season make the case compelling.