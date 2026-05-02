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Lamine Yamal’s World Cup chances assessed by Barcelona boss Flick

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 14:27 - 02 May 2026
Hansi Flick Slams Lamine Yamal Rumours as 'Garbage,' Insists He Alone Makes Decisions at Barcelona
Hansi Flick Slams Lamine Yamal Rumours as 'Garbage,' Insists He Alone Makes Decisions at Barcelona
Lamine Yamal has had the Spanish national team sweating over his injury ahead of the 2026 World Cup
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Good news for Spain as Lamine Yamal is expected to feature for La Roja at the 2026 FIFA World Cup despite suffering a season-ending injury, according to Hansi Flick.

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The Barcelona boss has offered reassurance after concerns emerged over the teenage star’s fitness ahead of the tournament.

Barcelona confirm optimism despite season-ending setback

Yamal will miss the remainder of the season after sustaining a hamstring injury during Barcelona’s recent win over Celta Vigo.

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The setback comes at a frustrating time for the youngster, whose influence had continued to grow in the closing weeks of the campaign.

Despite the injury, Barcelona remain optimistic that the winger will recover in time for the World Cup if his rehabilitation proceeds without complications.

Flick confident Yamal will make Spain’s squad

Speaking in a press conference ahead of Barcelona’s LaLiga weekend fixture, Flick struck a positive tone regarding the teenager’s international prospects.

“Lamine Yamal's injury and the World Cup with Spain? We are in communication with Spain,” the Barcelona manager said.

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“I think we’ll see him at the World Cup. But he still has time, more time to recover and return, that’s what he wants.”

The 2026 World Cup begins in June, giving Yamal several weeks to complete his recovery and regain fitness.

If Flick’s confidence proves accurate, the Barcelona prodigy should still play a major role for Spain on football’s biggest stage.

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