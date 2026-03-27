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Iran vs Nigeria player rating- Akor Adams and Moses Simon too strong for Team Melli as Super Eagles secure victory
Eric Chelle’s team head into the game brimming with confidence after their performance at the 2025 AFCON tournament.
The team secured a third-place finish at the competition, where they won five consecutive games and demonstrated a strong defensive resolve before being eliminated in the semi-finals.
Following the March international break, Nigeria played their first game after the AFCON, facing Iran, and came out with a 2-1 win.
Player performances and ratings
Several players delivered standout performances for the Super Eagles, while others had mixed outings against the Iranian side. Here is a breakdown of how the Nigerian players fared:
Maduka Okoye (Goalkeeper) - 6/10:
Maduka Okoye returns to the team after being left out of the 2025 African Cup of Nations. However, upon his return, he conceded a goal and was unable to keep a clean sheet .
Bright Osayi-Samuel (Right-Back) - 6.5/10:
Showcased his attacking intent but was occasionally caught out defensively. His final ball and crossing accuracy need refinement.
Semi Ajayi (Centre-Back) - 6/10:
He was a dominant and composed presence in the central defence. While his excellent reading of the game and timely interceptions were crucial, they were ultimately insufficient to prevent the Iranian goal.
Igoh Ogbu (Center-Back) - 6/10:
He was strong in the air, making several important clearances, and established a promising partnership with Ajayi, despite the team conceding a goal.
Bruno Onyemaechi (Left-Back) - 6.5/10:
The player demonstrated effective offensive and defensive activity, providing necessary width on the left flank. Nonetheless, improvements are required in his decision-making when operating in the final third.
Wilfred Ndidi (Defensive Midfielder) - 7/10:
His trademark work rate and exceptional ball-winning skills were key to effectively anchoring the midfield. Furthermore, his passing remained consistently accurate.
Ademola Lookman (Central Midfielder) - 6/10:
He provided an energetic presence in the midfield, driving the ball at defenders and imposing himself on the game. He credited his performance by setting up the second goal for Adams.
Alex Iwobi (Central Midfielder) - 7/10:
He had a tidy performance, kept possession well, made intelligent forward runs and line-breaking passes into the final third, demonstrating a valuable passing range.
Samuel Chukwueze (Right-Wing) - 7/10:
He tried to impose himself by causing problems on the right flank and also contributed to the Super Eagles' attack. He was involved in the first goal, providing the assist for Simon's goal.
Akor Adams (Striker) - 8/10:
Akor Adams continued his impressive scoring form for the Super Eagles and scored a goal in the second half. His hold-up play and effective linking with his teammates were top-notch.
Moses Simon (Left-Wing) (Man of the Match) - 8/10:
Simon was the centre of the Super Eagles' attack, troubling defenders throughout the match. He scored Nigeria's opening goal and was heavily involved in their attacking moves.