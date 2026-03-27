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Nigeria vs Iran: No Osimhen or Bassey in Starting XI as Okoye gets first Super Eagles game in 294 days

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 13:25 - 27 March 2026
Super Eagles || Imago
Super Eagles || Imago - Photo: IMAGO
The Super Eagles will be without some key names when Nigeria take on Iran in a friendly in Turkey
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Nigeria step onto the pitch against Iran with a reshuffled squad and a point to prove as their rebuilding process continues.

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With key absentees and fresh faces, the friendly offers a crucial glimpse into the future of the team under new leadership.

Okoye returns as Chelle reshapes lineup

The Super Eagles have handed Maduka Okoye a starting role in goal, marking his first appearance since June 2025.

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The goalkeeper’s return comes amid notable absences, with Victor Osimhen ruled out through injury and Calvin Bassey also missing due to fitness concerns.

In defence, a familiar back four of Bright Osayi-Samuel, Igoh Ogbu, Semi Ajayi, and Bruno Onyemaechi is deployed, similar to the unit seen during the 2025 AFCON third-place playoff.

Midfield responsibilities fall to Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi, while the attack features a dynamic quartet of Moses Simon, Samuel Chukwueze, Ademola Lookman, and Akor Adams.

Friendly offers glimpse into Nigeria’s rebuild

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The encounter takes place in Antalya as part of a four-nation invitational tournament also involving Jordan and Costa Rica.

While it is only a friendly, the fixture carries added significance for Nigeria following their failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Under Éric Chelle, the Super Eagles have shown signs of progress, going unbeaten in six matches during regulation time and finishing third at the 2025 AFCON. The clash against Iran national football team provides another opportunity to test new combinations and build momentum.

With several senior players absent, the spotlight now shifts to those stepping in, as Chelle continues to shape a squad capable of competing at the highest level.

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