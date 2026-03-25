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Super Eagles lose key defender ahead of Iran, Jordan friendlies

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 17:25 - 25 March 2026
Super Eagles have announced the loss of a key figure ahead of their March international friendlies
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Nigeria’s preparations for their upcoming international friendlies have suffered an early setback following the withdrawal of a key defender.

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The development comes just as the team begins to gather momentum in camp in Turkey.

Bassey injury deals early blow

The Super Eagles confirmed that Calvin Bassey has pulled out of the squad due to a back injury. The Fulham defender was initially expected to join the team for the friendly matches against Iran and Jordan but will now miss out as he focuses on recovery.

In a brief statement shared on the team’s official channels, the federation wished Bassey a speedy recovery, highlighting the importance of his presence in the squad.

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His absence leaves a gap in Nigeria’s defensive setup, especially given his consistency and versatility at both club and international level.

The timing of the injury is particularly unfortunate, as the coaching staff would have been keen to assess their strongest defensive combinations ahead of future competitive fixtures.

Camp opens in Turkey with strong turnout

Despite the setback, preparations are well underway in Antalya, where the team has opened its training camp. Fifteen players have already reported, giving the technical crew a solid base to begin sessions.

Key names such as Samuel Chukwueze, Maduka Okoye, and Alex Iwobi are among those present, alongside a mix of defenders, midfielders, and attackers. The early arrivals have allowed the coaching staff to kick off tactical drills and fitness work ahead of the fixtures.

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More players, including Ademola Lookman and Wilfred Ndidi, are expected to join the squad in the coming days as Nigeria fine-tunes preparations.

The Super Eagles will face Iran in their first friendly before taking on Jordan later this month, with both matches set to be played in Antalya.

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