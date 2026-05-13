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FIFA 2026 World Cup: Can Morocco, Ghana, or Senegal break Nigeria's record?

Joba Ogunwale
Joba Ogunwale 16:07 - 13 May 2026
Super Eagles players celebrate a goal at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
Super Eagles players celebrate a goal at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. (Photo Credit: Imago)
Morocco, Ghana and Senegal will be looking to eclipse Nigeria’s record when the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off in June. 
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The Atlas Lions of Morocco, the Black Stars of Ghana and the Teranga Lions of Senegal will go into the 2026 FIFA World Cup knowing they could break Nigeria’s feat and set a new African record. 

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Morocco, Ghana and Senegal at the FIFA World Cup

Morocco, Ghana and Senegal are three of the ten African countries representing the continent at this year’s World Cup, with the two seen as Africa’s best chance. 

The three countries, along with Cameroon, are the only African countries that have reached the quarter-finals of a World Cup, with Senegal getting to that stage in 2002, Ghana reaching the quarter-finals in 2010 and Morocco finishing fourth at Qatar 2022. 

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However, despite their impressive pedigree at the World Cup, Morocco, Ghana and Senegal are still one win shy of the African country with the most wins at the FIFA World Cup. 

That honour belongs to the Super Eagles of Nigeria, who have won six World Cup matches since making their debut in 1994.

However, with Nigeria missing this year’s World Cup, Morocco, Ghana and Senegal have the opportunity to break the Super Eagles' records. 

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Morocco, Ghana and Senegal eyeing Nigeria's World Cup wins and goals record

The three countries currently have five World Cup wins but can eclipse Nigeria’s record if they get two wins in this year’s edition. 

It will be difficult, though, as they have been placed in tricky groups. Morocco have been drawn alongside Brazil, Scotland and Haiti, while Senegal are in the same group with France, Norway and Iraq. 

Meanwhile, Ghana will battle England, Croatia and Panama in Group L. Nonetheless, these three teams will hope they can spring a surprise this summer. 

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Aside from chasing a new African record number of wins at the World Cup, the three teams will also be hoping to set a new record for an African country with the most goals at the World Cup. 

The current record belongs to Nigeria with 23 goals, but Morocco, Ghana and Senegal could break the record if they score enough this summer. 

It looks unlikely for Ghana and Senegal, as they currently have 18 and 16 World Cup goals, respectively. 

However, the Atlas Lions have a high chance of setting a new African record, as they are only three behind Nigeria’s record. 

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