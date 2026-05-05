Nigeria makes African history at the FIFA World Cup

The Super Eagles are remain Africa's top nation at the FIFA World Cup. || Imago

The Super Eagles are remain Africa's top nation at the FIFA World Cup. || Imago

The Super Eagles will be hoping that their African record is safe when the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off in June.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles will be keeping a keen eye on the African teams at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with the hope that none of the nine African teams breaks their record.

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Nigeria at the FIFA World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off on June 11 this year, with nine African countries set to represent the continent in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Although the Super Eagles are not among the nine African teams after failing to qualify for this year’s showpiece, the three-time African champions remain Africa’s top country at the FIFA World Cup.

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The Super Eagles failed to qualify for this year's World Cup.||IMAGO

As per the records, no African nation has won more World Cup games than the Super Eagles of Nigeria. Despite making their debut in 1994, the Super Eagles have won six World Cup games, the most by any African country that has played in the biggest sporting event on earth.

37 days to go - There've been 37 wins by African nations at the FIFA World Cup, with Nigeria winning the most games of those African sides (6). Eagles. #OptaWorldCupCountdown pic.twitter.com/9kTL9ouC9o — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 5, 2026

Nigeria secured two wins on their debut in 1994, beating Bulgaria and Greece in the group stage. The three-time African champions repeated the same feat in 1998, beating Spain and Bulgaria.

However, in 2002, the Super Eagles only picked up one point after being drawn against England, Argentina and Spain. Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2006 edition before returning for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, picking up just a solitary point again.

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The Super Eagles would eventually pick up their fifth World Cup win four years later as they beat Bosnia and Herzegovina in the group stage before losing to France in the round of 16.

Nigeria’s last win and sixth win in the World Cup to date came in 2018, beating Iceland 2-0, although it was not enough to secure a place in the round of 16.

Since then, the Super Eagles have been unable to pick up another win at the World Cup after failing to qualify for the 2022 edition in Qatar.

Senegal, Morocco and Ghana aiming to break Nigeria’s World Cup record

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While the Super Eagles will hope to retain their status as Africa’s team with the most wins after the 2026 World Cup, their record is in danger of being broken.

Morocco, Ghana and Senegal are all within touching distance of overtaking Nigeria, having already notched five wins in World Cup history.

Morocco have five wins at the World Cup || Imago

The Atlas Lions look like the team that will break Nigeria’s record following their run to the semi-final at Qatar 2022. Morocco will be looking to build on their semi-final finish and will feel confident in their chances of getting at least two wins.

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Meanwhile, the Teranga Lions of Senegal will also be looking to deliver a strong performance, although they are in a difficult group that includes France, Iraq and Norway.