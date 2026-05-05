Chelsea rejects Barcelona's interest in star player

Chelsea has no plans to sell João Pedro despite Barcelona's interest

Chelsea has made it clear that João Pedro is not for sale this summer, despite growing interest from Barcelona, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

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The Brazilian forward has emerged as one of Chelsea’s most important players this season, and the club’s hierarchy is determined to keep him as a central figure in their long-term plans.

Key player in Chelsea’s project

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João Pedro, who joined the Blues from Brighton in a £60 million move in 2025, has delivered consistently despite a turbulent campaign at Stamford Bridge.

The 24-year-old has registered 20 goals and nine assists in 47 appearances across all competitions.

With a contract running until 2033, Chelsea’s ownership group, BlueCo, considers him a cornerstone of their rebuilding process and has no intention of entertaining transfer offers.

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Barcelona monitoring situation

Barcelona are actively searching for attacking reinforcements as uncertainty surrounds the future of veteran striker Robert Lewandowski.

Sporting director Deco is believed to be a long-time admirer of João Pedro, having tracked his progress since his days at Brighton.

However, despite genuine interest from the Catalan giants, Chelsea’s stance remains firm.

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Speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano stressed that João Pedro is considered untouchable at Chelsea.