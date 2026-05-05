2026 Met Gala: Lewis Hamilton missing as Kim Kardashian steps out in body plates glam
The 2026 Met Gala once again delivered unforgettable fashion moments under the "Fashion Is Art" theme, but one highly anticipated pairing failed to materialise on the iconic steps.
Kim Kardashian commanded attention in a striking custom creation by Whitaker Malem, inspired by the provocative artwork of British pop artist Allen Jones.
The 45-year-old reality star and SKIMS founder wore a glossy, form-fitting orange fibreglass breastplate meticulously moulded to her torso, paired with a brown leather skirt featuring dramatic high slits.
Kim Kardashian makes her way up the #MetGala steps in a look made from body plates crafted in the 1960s by artists Allen Jones + Whitaker Malem— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) May 5, 2026
See every look: https://t.co/eFX9vJZyQx pic.twitter.com/zh2HlXczc0
The ensemble blended pop art, fetish aesthetics, and high-concept wearable sculpture.
The look paid homage to Jones' signature erotic sculptures, often featuring female forms as furniture, with the orange fibreglass repurposed from a 1960s cast.
Whitaker Malem, known for their sculpted leather bodywork in projects like Wonder Woman, added hand-painted leather details to create a piece that was equal parts avant-garde art and red carpet glamour.
Fashion observers noted the outfit's daring silhouette and high-shine finish, which perfectly captured the evening's artistic mandate while staying true to Kardashian's history of pushing boundaries at the Met Gala.
Met Gala 2026: Lewis Hamilton's absence explained
Speculation had been rampant in the weeks leading up to the event that Kardashian and Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton, long rumoured to be dating, might make their red carpet debut together.
Many expected a potential "hard launch" or even coordinated looks. However, Hamilton was notably absent from the 2026 Met Gala.
The seven-time world champion and co-chair of last year's edition had just come off a difficult weekend at the Miami Grand Prix.
Hamilton, 41, qualified sixth and was involved in early chaos on lap 1, taking avoiding action around a spinning Max Verstappen before sustaining damage in contact with Franco Colapinto.
This left him compromised for the rest of the race, which he described as a “long race in no man’s land.”
The Ferrari driver crossed the line in seventh place before being classified sixth after a time penalty to teammate Charles Leclerc.
Hamilton called it a “tough weekend” overall, with limited opportunities to progress due to the early damage.
Fresh off the disappointing result, the Brit opted to sit out the Met Gala and prioritise recovery ahead of the next race.
Kardashian walked the carpet solo, delivering one of the night's most talked-about looks.