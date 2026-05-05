Nottingham Forest coach hails Taiwo Awoniyi as ‘dangerous player’

Nottingham Forest's coach has hailed Taiwo Awoniyi after scoring twice to lead against Chelsea.

Taiwo Awoniyi delivered a standout performance to mark his 100th appearance for Nottingham Forest, scoring twice in a crucial 3-1 victory over Chelsea that significantly boosts the club’s Premier League survival hopes.

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Awoniyi brace stuns Chelsea: Nottingham Forest relegation survival odds after 3-1 win

Forest manager Vitor Pereira was full of praise for the Nigerian forward, describing him as a “danger player” after his decisive contribution at a critical stage of the season.

Awoniyi wasted no time making his presence felt, opening the scoring just two minutes into the match with a powerful header from a cross delivered by Dilane Bakwa. His early goal immediately put Chelsea under pressure and energised the home side.

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The striker’s influence didn’t stop there. Minutes later, he won a penalty after a dangerous run into the box, which Igor Jesus calmly converted in the 15th minute to give Forest a commanding 2-0 lead.

Forest continued their dominance after the break, with Awoniyi completing his brace in the 52nd minute. The forward tapped into an empty net following a low cross from substitute Morgan Gibbs-White, effectively putting the result beyond doubt at 3-0.

Chelsea managed only a late consolation, as João Pedro scored a spectacular overhead kick in stoppage time.

The victory sees Nottingham Forest climb to 16th place with 42 points, opening a six-point gap above the relegation zone with just three matches remaining. Awoniyi’s brace also takes his tally to four goals in 14 league appearances this season.

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What Pereira said

Speaking after the match, Pereira highlighted Awoniyi’s importance to the team’s attacking approach and mentality.

“He runs, attacks space, holds the ball, and brings the energy we need,” the manager said, emphasising the striker’s work rate and positive influence in the squad.

Pereira also commended the team’s collective effort and resilience during a challenging season that has seen multiple managerial changes.

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Awoniyi provides assists for fifth goal || imago