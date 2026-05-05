From Naomi Osaka to Venus Williams: 10 sports stars who lit up the 2026 Met Gala
The steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art have seen many legends, but rarely has the intersection of high fashion and high performance felt so electric.
At the 2026 Met Gala, themed “The Art of the Body: Costume as Canvas,” the world’s most elite athletes traded jerseys for couture, proving that the red carpet is just another stage for their dominance.
Leading the charge was co-chair Venus Williams, whose presence signalled a new era where sport and style are indistinguishable.
From interactive bubble dresses to dramatic "reveal" gowns, Pulse Sports spotlights 10 athletes who defined the night.
1. Naomi Osaka for Robert Wun
Naomi Osaka provided one of Monday night’s most viral moments. Arriving in a voluminous, structured white coat adorned with delicate red leaf embroidery by Robert Wun, the four-time Grand Slam paused mid-staircase to shed the outer layer. Beneath was a scorching, flame-inspired red gown that perfectly captured the "living art" theme
Tennis superstar @NaomiOsaka turns heads in @RobertWun couture at the 2026 #MetGala. See every look from the red carpet here: https://t.co/sbp6N4HskC pic.twitter.com/5zQygZGx1E— Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 4, 2026
2. Venus Williams covered in Swarovski crystals
As a co-chair, Venus Williams didn't just attend; she set the tone. Her glitzy black gown was a literal interpretation of her portrait currently hanging in the National Portrait Gallery. Williams made a sparkling statement in a custom Swarovski crystal mesh gown.
The dress was a literal interpretation of the "Costume Art" theme, directly inspired by a 2022 portrait of her titled Venus Williams, Double Portrait, by artist Robert Pruitt. It was a full-circle moment for the seven-time Grand Slam champion who has spent decades blending the boundaries of the tennis court and the runway.
Venus Williams. 👑 pic.twitter.com/nHwhGsROiY— Blackish Press (@blackishpress) May 4, 2026
3. Eileen Gu's 30-pound glass "bubble" dress by Iris van Herpen
Freestyle skier Eileen Gu took the "Art" theme literally. The three-time Olympic gold medalist wore a stunning 30-pound glass "bubble" dress that utilised a hidden mechanism to release actual soap bubbles as she moved. Designed by Iris van Herpen, it was a whimsical, avant-garde risk that paid off as one of the night’s most photographed looks.
Olympian Eileen Gu’s #MetGala dress features 15,000 glass bubbles, took 2,550 hours to make, and blows actual bubbles. Designed by Iris van Herpen. Wow. pic.twitter.com/uEWzTOEoyl— Complex Style (@ComplexStyle) May 4, 2026
4. A’ja Wilson for Prabal Gurung
Making her highly anticipated Met Gala debut, the WNBA GOAT and host committee member stunned in a bronze, liquid-silk gown designed by Prabal Gurung.
The metallic hue was a nod to her Olympic gold medals, cementing her status as the "Gold Standard" of women’s basketball.
The #MetGala hasn’t met at 🐐like A’ja Wilson until today. pic.twitter.com/8761dbiAbO— Athlete Vanity (@AthleteVanity) May 5, 2026
5. Lindsay Vonn for Thomas Browne
In a poignant moment, the Olympic gold medalist walked the red carpet unassisted for the first time since her devastating Winter Olympics crash. Her ethereal, sheer Thom Browne gown featured 18th-century silhouettes, representing a "rebirth" that moved spectators and fashion critics alike.
Lindsey Vonn is very happy to be walking up the #MetGala steps as she continues to recover from her skiing accident at the Olympics. pic.twitter.com/We7gKF7cx0— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 5, 2026
6. Angel Reese for Altuzarra
Angel Reese brought "Old Hollywood" to the Met. In a custom pink Altuzarra gown, the WNBA sensation leaned into her "Bayou Barbie" persona. The dress featured a dramatic train and intricate floral lace, balancing her fierce on-court reputation with soft, high-fashion elegance.
🎥| Angel Reese arriving at the Met Gala— angel reese source (@ar5source) May 4, 2026
[via Vogue yt] pic.twitter.com/Cyzg1mK23Z
7. Russell Westbrook's royalty courtesy of Gapstudio
Never one for tradition, NBA veteran Westbrook turned heads in a shirtless ensemble designed by Zac Posen for GapStudio. Wearing a structured blue blazer over bare skin and high-waisted trousers, the Sacramento Kings superstar proved that menswear at the Met can be just as daring as the gowns.
8. Alysa Liu for Louis Vuitton
The Olympic figure skater looked every bit the "Art of the Body" muse in a burgundy Louis Vuitton piece. The gown utilized architectural peplum and heavy ruffles, mimicking the fluid yet structured movements of a championship skating routine.
Alysa Liu deserves a gold medal for this #MetGala look. 😍 pic.twitter.com/3UFmiBLbTN— E! News (@enews) May 4, 2026
9. Paige Bueckers wins "rookie of the MET"
UConn star and WNBA rookie of the year Paige Bueckers made her Met debut in a sleek Coach pantsuit. To fit the artistic theme, the fabric was treated with a custom "splattered paint" finish, making the Dallas Wing star look like a canvas fresh from a painter's studio.
PAIGE BUECKERS AT MET GALA pic.twitter.com/X3IFulsXvm— barbra version (@sacbabi) May 4, 2026
10. Serena Williams for Marc Jacobs
Serena Williams channelled classical sculpture in a custom chrome-silver Marc Jacobs gown. The dress featured 3D branch-like structures that wrapped around her frame, making the 23-time Grand Slam champion look like a masterpiece carved from liquid metal.
Serena Williams arrives at the #MetGala.— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 4, 2026
(Via: @THR) pic.twitter.com/4qFUhknGpa