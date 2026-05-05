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From Naomi Osaka to Venus Williams: 10 sports stars who lit up the 2026 Met Gala

David Ben
David Ben 12:12 - 05 May 2026
From Naomi Osaka to Venus Williams: 10 sports stars who lit up the 2026 Met Gala
Photo Credits: Getty Images
The 2026 Met Gala proved that the world's most influential athletes have never been left behind in the fashion world.
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The steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art have seen many legends, but rarely has the intersection of high fashion and high performance felt so electric.

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At the 2026 Met Gala, themed “The Art of the Body: Costume as Canvas,” the world’s most elite athletes traded jerseys for couture, proving that the red carpet is just another stage for their dominance.

Leading the charge was co-chair Venus Williams, whose presence signalled a new era where sport and style are indistinguishable.

From interactive bubble dresses to dramatic "reveal" gowns, Pulse Sports spotlights 10 athletes who defined the night.

1. Naomi Osaka for Robert Wun

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Naomi Osaka at the 2026 Met Gala | Getty Images

Naomi Osaka provided one of Monday night’s most viral moments. Arriving in a voluminous, structured white coat adorned with delicate red leaf embroidery by Robert Wun, the four-time Grand Slam paused mid-staircase to shed the outer layer. Beneath was a scorching, flame-inspired red gown that perfectly captured the "living art" theme

2. Venus Williams covered in Swarovski crystals

Venus Williams co-chaired the 2026 Met Gala in Grand Slam fashion | Getty Images
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As a co-chair, Venus Williams didn't just attend; she set the tone. Her glitzy black gown was a literal interpretation of her portrait currently hanging in the National Portrait Gallery. Williams made a sparkling statement in a custom Swarovski crystal mesh gown.

The dress was a literal interpretation of the "Costume Art" theme, directly inspired by a 2022 portrait of her titled Venus Williams, Double Portrait, by artist Robert Pruitt. It was a full-circle moment for the seven-time Grand Slam champion who has spent decades blending the boundaries of the tennis court and the runway.

3. Eileen Gu's 30-pound glass "bubble" dress by Iris van Herpen

Eileen Gu stole the spotlight at the 2026 Met Gala | Getty Images
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Freestyle skier Eileen Gu took the "Art" theme literally. The three-time Olympic gold medalist wore a stunning 30-pound glass "bubble" dress that utilised a hidden mechanism to release actual soap bubbles as she moved. Designed by Iris van Herpen, it was a whimsical, avant-garde risk that paid off as one of the night’s most photographed looks.

4. A’ja Wilson for Prabal Gurung

A’ja Wilson co-chaired the Met Gala on her debut | Getty Images

Making her highly anticipated Met Gala debut, the WNBA GOAT and host committee member stunned in a bronze, liquid-silk gown designed by Prabal Gurung.

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The metallic hue was a nod to her Olympic gold medals, cementing her status as the "Gold Standard" of women’s basketball.

5. Lindsay Vonn for Thomas Browne

Lindsay Vonn dazzles at the 2026 Met Gala | Getty Images

In a poignant moment, the Olympic gold medalist walked the red carpet unassisted for the first time since her devastating Winter Olympics crash. Her ethereal, sheer Thom Browne gown featured 18th-century silhouettes, representing a "rebirth" that moved spectators and fashion critics alike.

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6. Angel Reese for Altuzarra

Angel Reese at the 2026 Met Gala | Getty Images

Angel Reese brought "Old Hollywood" to the Met. In a custom pink Altuzarra gown, the WNBA sensation leaned into her "Bayou Barbie" persona. The dress featured a dramatic train and intricate floral lace, balancing her fierce on-court reputation with soft, high-fashion elegance.

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7. Russell Westbrook's royalty courtesy of Gapstudio

Russell Westbrook attends the 2026 Met Gala | Getty Images

Never one for tradition, NBA veteran Westbrook turned heads in a shirtless ensemble designed by Zac Posen for GapStudio. Wearing a structured blue blazer over bare skin and high-waisted trousers, the Sacramento Kings superstar proved that menswear at the Met can be just as daring as the gowns.

8. Alysa Liu for Louis Vuitton

Alysa Liu at the 2026 Met Gala | Instagram
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The Olympic figure skater looked every bit the "Art of the Body" muse in a burgundy Louis Vuitton piece. The gown utilized architectural peplum and heavy ruffles, mimicking the fluid yet structured movements of a championship skating routine.

9. Paige Bueckers wins "rookie of the MET"

Paige Bueckers made her debut at the 2026 Met Gala | Instagram

UConn star and WNBA rookie of the year Paige Bueckers made her Met debut in a sleek Coach pantsuit. To fit the artistic theme, the fabric was treated with a custom "splattered paint" finish, making the Dallas Wing star look like a canvas fresh from a painter's studio.

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10. Serena Williams for Marc Jacobs

Serena Wiliams at the 2026 Met Gala | Instagram

Serena Williams channelled classical sculpture in a custom chrome-silver Marc Jacobs gown. The dress featured 3D branch-like structures that wrapped around her frame, making the 23-time Grand Slam champion look like a masterpiece carved from liquid metal.

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