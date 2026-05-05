"This is NOT a wedding" - Georgina Rodriguez draws mixed reactions on her 2nd Met Gala appearance

Cristiano Ronaldo's fiancée was out to prove a point on fashion's biggest night, and it's safe to say there's no chance she lands on this year's worst-dressed.

For her sophomore appearance at the Met Gala, Georgina Rodríguez moved away from her usual high-glam, body-forward formula and delivered a more deliberate look under the "Fashion Is Art" theme. The result was a thoughtful but polarising ensemble that has sparked intense debate across social media.

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The 32-year-old influencer and partner of Cristiano Ronaldo wore a pale blue (aqua/seafoam) couture gown by Ludovic de Saint Sernin featuring corsetry, intricate French blue lace cups woven on traditional Leavers looms, and a sheer veil with hand-embroidered lace flowers.

Georgina Rodriguez's 2026 Met Gala look | Getty Images

Hidden inside the dress, next to her heart, were two embroidered Spanish prayers: “Donde ella está, el alma encuentra refugio” and “Y líbranos del mal amén.”

Georgina Rodriguez at the 2026 Met Gala | IMAGO

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The pièce de résistance was a custom €7 million white gold rosary by Chopard, set with diamonds and pearls and engraved with family names. Rodríguez explained the look as inspired by her devotion to the Virgin of Fátima, translating the figure’s softness, light blue tones, and spirituality into wearable couture.

Met Gala 2026 👗🩵 pic.twitter.com/dVEArLS7ey — Georgina Rodríguez (@GeorginaRomcr) May 5, 2026

The high-profile footie WAG emphasised that this wasn’t just another glamorous appearance, it carried personal meaning and artistic intent.

Met Gala 2026 “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art @ludovicdesaintsernin @chopard



This look is inspired by my devotion to the Virgin of Fátima. The softness of the figure and the light blue tones that define her image become the foundation of the piece, translating… pic.twitter.com/nzAirvKsoB — Georgina Rodríguez (@GeorginaRomcr) May 5, 2026

Mixed reactions on social media

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While some appreciated the depth, many couldn’t move past the bridal aesthetic. See some reactions below:

Award for most normal person at the Met Gala goes to Cristiano Ronaldo's fiancée Georgina Rodriguez.



In a room full of human birds and walking statues, she pulled up looking like like a human being🔥pic.twitter.com/rKPh2dBE9Q https://t.co/ovlxOhoRbL — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 5, 2026

is being a bride her only personality trait https://t.co/uBHJS7zXvZ — 🕷️ (@mayvward) May 4, 2026

Georgina Rodríguez arrives at the 2026 #MetGala looking absolutely GORGEOUS! ✨ pic.twitter.com/5kY1aX6TX2 — TMZ (@TMZ) May 4, 2026

This aint a wedding babes https://t.co/4L7nCbZyWf — ˚｡⋆୨୧˚Ash 🇭🇹˚୨୧⋆｡˚ ⋆ (@ashmq200) May 4, 2026

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Even with her husband's money, she couldn't do anything good.pic.twitter.com/u3PJ555fDt https://t.co/Bn1MQkkd94 — S A M (@samuelYepez11) May 4, 2026

تمسكها بالدين غريب نمط حياتها ينافي الدين تماما مع ذلك تحسسك انها راهبه حتى يوم جت تقلد السيده فاطمه طلعت صدرها! متناقضة https://t.co/HWsw5LcVtQ — s (@lxiio0) May 5, 2026

Georgina Rodriguez no es la peor vestida de la met gala, tampoco es una de las peores vestidas, pero otra vez no lo logró. Próximo intento en 2027. pic.twitter.com/cCqb3nLOCB — Belu (@benitezbeleen) May 4, 2026

Georgina Rodríguez



🙄Se ha cambiado en el coche de camino al evento. Pasan demasiadas cosas en en el Outfit hay que reconocerle que por lo menos entró un poco a jugar con la temática, pero es un batiburrillo de cosas que juntas no funcionan pic.twitter.com/2bHpEPbAJ3 — Alba Medina (@albammmedina) May 4, 2026

Our verdict

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Georgina Rodriguez's 2026 Met Gala look | Instagram

Georgina Rodriguez didn’t just show up this time, she actually came with a point of view.

The veil, the pale blue, the corsetry, and the heavy religious symbolism all read as controlled and intentional. This was a clear step up from playing it safe or predictable.

The details such as the hidden embroidery, the meaningful rosary, the crafted lace, give the look real weight and substance.

That said, it’s still giving bridal. And while the concept is strong, redemption at Met Gala level isn’t just about meaning, it’s about impact.

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This look is more thoughtful than last year, but it doesn’t fully land as unforgettable for everyone. The religious angle adds depth for some and feels staged for others.