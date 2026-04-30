Georgina Rodríguez reportedly eyeing Met Gala return following controversial debut

Cristiano Ronaldo's fiancee has reportedly touched now in New York ahead of fashion's biggest night.

Georgina Rodríguez is generating fresh buzz in fashion circles as speculation mounts over a possible return to the Met Gala.

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The 32-year-old Spanish-Argentine influencer and long-time partner of Cristiano Ronaldo appears to be positioning herself for a second appearance at fashion’s biggest night, though her attendance has not yet been officially confirmed.

What's the gossip?

Georgina Rodriguez at Milan Fashion Week | IMAGO

Recent social media activity has fuelled the rumours. Her manager and business partner, Ramón Jordana, posted an Instagram Story showing a dramatic evening view of the New York City skyline, complete with the illuminated Empire State Building and a misty waterfront scene.

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Georgina Rodriguez and her manager Ramon Jordana

Ramon Jordana/ IG stories

Around the same time, Georgina shared her own casual selfie from Ronaldo's private jet, dressed down in a black tracksuit with red accents featuring a prominent crest.

Georgina Rodriguez/via IG stories

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While neither post directly references the Met Gala, the timing has led many to connect the dots to preparations for the event, with Jordana known for handling logistics on her major public appearances.

The bigger picture

The 2026 Met Gala is set for Monday, May 4, 2026, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. It will celebrate the Costume Institute’s spring exhibition titled “Costume Art,” which explores depictions of the dressed body by pairing garments with artworks spanning roughly 5,000 years from the museum’s collections.

This year’s event will also mark the debut of the museum’s new, nearly 12,000-square-foot Condé M. Nast Galleries. The exhibition opens to the public on May 10, 2026, and runs through January 10, 2027. The dress code, “Fashion Is Art,” invites bold, conceptual, and sculptural interpretations.

Rodriguez's debut last year drew intense scrutiny. Georgina walked the 2025 red carpet in a bespoke Vetements black satin slip dress designed by Guram Gvasalia.

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Georgina Rodriguez at the 2025 Met Gala | IMAGO

Intended as a modern tribute to Princess Diana’s 1996 Met Gala look, the gown reinterpreted tailoring elements into a sensual, negligee-style piece with a high slit. Gvasalia noted that it was constructed by merging ten different tailored jackets into one fluid garment to align with the “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” theme. However, the subtlety of the construction was largely lost on observers.

The look received sharply mixed reviews, with many critics and social media users likening the high-fashion piece to “pajamas” or a “nightgown" for an event that celebrates daring, imaginative fashion.

Georgina Rodriguez at the 2025 Met Gala | IMAGO

This year’s “Costume Art” theme and “Fashion Is Art” dress code could offer Rodríguez a strong opportunity for a style redemption, one that blends her signature luxury aesthetic with the avant-garde expectations of the Met.

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The 2026 Met Gala co-chairs are Beyoncé (returning after a decade), Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos serve as honorary chairs.

The Host Committee is co-chaired by Zoë Kravitz and Anthony Vaccarello, with members including Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, LISA (from BLACKPINK), Gwendoline Christie, Alex Consani, Misty Copeland, Elizabeth Debicki, Lena Dunham, Paloma Elsesser, Sam Smith, Teyana Taylor, A’ja Wilson, Adut Akech, Angela Bassett, and others. These committee members are widely expected to attend.