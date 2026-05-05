UCL: Arteta on brink of history as Arsenal eye Champions League final

Mikel Arteta has urged his Arsenal players to defeat Atletico Madrid and focus on making history in the final.

Arsenal are set to host Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final, and it is easy to forget just how rare this territory is for the club.

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In their entire history, the Gunners have reached this stage of Europe's elite competition only four times, and made the final just once.

It has been 20 years since Arsène Wenger’s side edged past Villarreal in the last European match ever played at Highbury.

Now, Arteta’s men have their best opportunity in two decades to reach the final.

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A hard-fought 1-1 draw in Madrid last week extended Arsenal's unbeaten run in Europe to 13 matches this season, making them the only team in the competition to achieve that feat.

Arteta ready to make UCL history with Arsenal

When asked if he has already pictured lifting the trophy, Arteta remained focused but ambitious.

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“I’ve done it many years ago, the thing that I had in mind for this club,” Arteta said.

“You can never promise to win major trophies. You can promise to work every single day with the vision and to be determined in the decisions you take to bring this club to be one of the best in Europe. Here we are, now we have to make the next step.”

Striker Viktor Gyokeres backed his manager's belief, emphasizing that Arsenal's spectacular run is no fluke.

“I think we are in this position for a reason,” Gyokeres said.