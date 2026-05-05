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Why coaches trust Iwobi - Ex- Super Eagles star reveals secret behind Fulham star’s consistency

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 08:49 - 05 May 2026
Alex Iwobi and Victor Osimhen had different performances in Nigeria's win over Tanzania at AFCON 2025
Former Nigeria defender credits Alex Iwobi’s tactical discipline for his success.
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Former Nigeria international Sam Sodje has praised Alex Iwobi for his tactical discipline, insisting it is the key reason behind the midfielder’s sustained success in English football.

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Alex Iwobi missed the game due to a hamstring from the previous weekend.
Alex Iwobi missed the game due to a hamstring from the previous weekend.

What Sodje said

Speaking in a interview, Sodje explained that Iwobi’s ability to stick to team structure and follow instructions has consistently made him a favourite among managers.

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“Iwobi has always been a player who plays to a structure. His ability alone is not what is getting him where he is, it’s his discipline and understanding of the system,” Sodje said via Footy Africa.

Sodje also credited Iwobi’s development to his long career in England, where he has featured prominently for clubs like Arsenal, Everton, and now Fulham.

The former defender believes playing in such a competitive environment has shaped Iwobi into a dependable and experienced figure for both club and country.

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“I know how tough it is playing in England, we have to give him a lot of respect. He has grown into a very important player for the Super Eagles,” Sodje added.

Iwobi’s impressive season has, however, been temporarily halted by injury. The 30-year-old midfielder is currently sidelined with a hamstring problem sustained during Fulham’s goalless draw with Brentford.

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