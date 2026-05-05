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You are not bigger then Galatasaray — Osimhen warned by ex-Besiktas star

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 08:25 - 05 May 2026
Former Besiktas midfielder Sinan Engin has issued a warning to Victor Osimhen, insisting the striker must not place himself above the club.
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Osimhen has come under heavy criticism after his performance against Samsunspor, a match where Galatasaray had the opportunity to seal the league title with two games to spare.

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While the 27-year-old Nigerian did register an assist for Yunus Akgun's eighth-minute opener, Samsunspor fought back to take a 2–1 lead through Marius Mouandilmadji and Cherif Ndiaye.

Galatasaray’s title party was officially crashed in the 63rd minute when goalkeeper Gunay Guvenc was sent off.

The red card was the direct result of a careless backpass from Osimhen, which forced the keeper to handle the ball outside the penalty area.

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Osimhen slammed for performance against Samsunspor

Speaking on the Beyaz Futbol channel, Engin expressed deep frustration over Osimhen’s attitude and sudden dip in discipline, despite acknowledging how brilliant the forward has been overall during his loan spell.

"Osimhen is not bigger than Galatasaray," Engin said.

"He played brilliantly during his loan spell, and I admired him. But now he's arguing with the referee and his teammates.

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"He's playing incredibly carelessly. How can he pass to the centre-back? What kind of complacency is that my friend?"

Despite the harsh criticism, Osimhen’s overall output remains undeniably world-class. The Super Eagles star has remarkably registered either a goal or an assist in each of his last eleven Super Lig appearances.

However, with the championship still mathematically up for grabs, Galatasaray will need their star man to quickly swap the petulance for the clinical focus that made him a fan favorite in Istanbul.

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