Brentford vs Fulham: Iwobi injury clouds derby draw involving three Super Eagles stars

Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi was taken off in the first half of Fulham's London derby draw against Brentford

Alex Iwobi was forced off with an injury during Fulham's 0-0 Premier League draw against London neighbours Brentford, raising serious concerns for Nigeria's Super Eagles.

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The mid-table clash, which featured three Nigerian stars, saw Iwobi replaced in the 43rd minute by compatriot Samuel Chukwueze, while defender Calvin Bassey lasted the entire duration of the drab draw.

Brentford vs Fulham: How it happened

It was a tense and uneventful encounter as Brentford and Fulham played out a goalless draw, with both sides struggling to create clear-cut chances despite the stakes involved.

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Brentford looked the more threatening in the first half, with Igor Thiago heading wide and Dango Ouattara testing the goalkeeper, while Keane Lewis-Potter missed the best chance before the break. Fulham, meanwhile, continued their poor scoring run in away first halves, extending it to 10 matches across all competitions after Ryan Sessegnon fired over from close range.

The second half followed a similar pattern, with neither side able to dominate proceedings. Brentford again came closest, as Mikkel Damsgaard volleyed narrowly wide and Nathan Collins missed from a corner.

However, the match lacked intensity overall, and a draw seemed a fair outcome. The standout moment came late on when Bernd Leno produced a superb save to deny Ouattara.

The result means Brentford miss the chance to climb above Chelsea into sixth place and have now drawn five consecutive league matches for the first time since 1957.

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