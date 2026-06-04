Victor Osimhen, Iwobi, Bassey — Are these Eric Chelle’s Super Eagles untouchables?

Eric Chelle just dropped a truth bomb that addresses every player gunning for a Super Eagles jersey.

Following the Unity Cup win in London and Nigeria's fiery 2-2 draw with Poland in Warsaw, the Malian tactician laid out exactly what it takes to earn a spot in the national team and he didn't mince words when naming the players who set the standard.

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The message was clear: This (playing for the Super Eagles) is not a present.

The Untouchables Chelle Named

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In a statement that certainly impress Nigeria's football ecosystem, Chelle explicitly checked some of the names as the benchmarks every other player must surpass:

Eric Chelle, Nigeria's coach, || Imago

Terem Moffi Scoresheet 📝



3 👕

2 ⚽️

2 🅰️



Back with a bang 🤯! pic.twitter.com/TA6JmFSV4L — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) June 4, 2026

Victor Osimhen

The Galatasaray striker, hero in Istanbul, and former African Player of the Year. Chelle didn't just call him a good striker, he declared him "the best striker in the world."

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Translation: if you want Osimhen's spot, you must be better than the best in the world.

Alex Iwobi: The midfield maestro

The Fulham man who pulls the strings in central midfield for Nigeria. Chelle didn't offer alternatives for his position.

Alex Iwobi

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He called Iwobi "the magician" and left the implication hanging: you have to be more magical than him.

Calvin Bassey

The former Rangers defender and Iwobi's teammate at Fulham, who arrived in Warsaw fresh off a high-energy performance.

Chelle placed him at the centre-back benchmark, alongside Semi Ajayi, Benjamin Fredricks, Igoh Ogbu and new star, Emmanuel Fernandez.

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The Curious Case of Ademola Lookman

Here's where it gets interesting. Ademola Lookman, one of Nigeria's most influential players, a standout at club level, was not named.

Was this an oversight? A deliberate choice? Or did the Franco-Malian coach simply forget Lookman in the heat of making his point?

Some will argue it's unintentional. Others will say it's a signal: even the best can be challenged. Even the most important can be replaced, if you're better.

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Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman led Nigeria with style.

The Full Picture Chelle Painted

Chelle didn't just name names. He mapped out the entire defensive landscape:

Centre-back: Calvin Bassey, Semi Ajayi, Benjamin Fredricks, Igoh Ogbu, Fernandez

Full-back: Ola Aina, Bruno Onyemaechi, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Zaidu Sanusi

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Midfield: Alex Iwobi

Striker: Victor Osimhen

Then he issued the warning: "You have to be better than all of these guys to enter that team. This is not a present. You have to give everything; intensity, aggression and if you deserve to play."

🧠🇳🇬 𝗧𝗛𝗜𝗦 𝗜𝗦 𝗪𝗛𝗬 mediocre players can't play for Éric Chelle's Super Eagles, whether Europe-based or homebased..



🎙️ “The national team is not a present 🎁... You want to play in the midfield, you have the magician, Alex Iwobi. You want to play as a striker, you have… pic.twitter.com/ClMteLloRD — Banky G 🎤⚽ (@BankyGee_) June 3, 2026

What this means for Nigeria's future

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Chelle's message isn't just about these three players. It's about the entire squad's direction.

For the untouchables: Osimhen, Iwobi and Bassey etc just received a massive vote of confidence, but also a warning. No one is safe forever. Even the best can be dethroned.

Super Eagles players at Unity Cup|| Imago

For the challengers: Every Nigerian player reading this now has a clear target. Beat Osimhen, outplay Iwobi, outshine Bassey, and others. That's the only way in.

For the fans: Stop expecting automatic picks. The coach is saying it loud: merit is the only currency that matters.

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The Bigger Picture

Eric Chelle is building something different. He's not hide behind club reputations or past glories. He's saying: "If you're better, you play. If you're not, you sit."

That's the philosophy that forges champions. That's the mindset that turns a squad into a machine.

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And here's the truth: Osimhen, Iwobi and Bassey earned their spots. But Chelle just made it clear, they're not untouchable. They're just the hardest to beat.