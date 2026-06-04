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Victor Osimhen, Iwobi, Bassey — Are these Eric Chelle’s Super Eagles untouchables?

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 11:54 - 04 June 2026
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Eric Chelle Reveals Super Eagles Untouchables and Selection Criteria
Eric Chelle Reveals Super Eagles Untouchables and Selection Criteria - Photo: IMAGO
Eric Chelle just dropped a truth bomb that addresses every player gunning for a Super Eagles jersey.
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Following the Unity Cup win in London and Nigeria's fiery 2-2 draw with Poland in Warsaw, the Malian tactician laid out exactly what it takes to earn a spot in the national team and he didn't mince words when naming the players who set the standard.

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The message was clear: This (playing for the Super Eagles) is not a present.

The Untouchables Chelle Named

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In a statement that certainly impress Nigeria's football ecosystem, Chelle explicitly checked some of the names as the benchmarks every other player must surpass:

Eric Chelle, Nigeria's coach, || Imago
Eric Chelle, Nigeria's coach, || Imago

Victor Osimhen

The Galatasaray striker, hero in Istanbul, and former African Player of the Year. Chelle didn't just call him a good striker, he declared him "the best striker in the world."

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Translation: if you want Osimhen's spot, you must be better than the best in the world.

Alex Iwobi: The midfield maestro

The Fulham man who pulls the strings in central midfield for Nigeria. Chelle didn't offer alternatives for his position.

Alex Iwobi dictated things for the Super Eagles again at AFCON 2025.
Alex Iwobi
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He called Iwobi "the magician" and left the implication hanging: you have to be more magical than him.

Calvin Bassey

The former Rangers defender and Iwobi's teammate at Fulham, who arrived in Warsaw fresh off a high-energy performance.

Chelle placed him at the centre-back benchmark, alongside Semi Ajayi, Benjamin Fredricks, Igoh Ogbu and new star, Emmanuel Fernandez.

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The Curious Case of Ademola Lookman

Here's where it gets interesting. Ademola Lookman, one of Nigeria's most influential players, a standout at club level, was not named.

Was this an oversight? A deliberate choice? Or did the Franco-Malian coach simply forget Lookman in the heat of making his point?

Some will argue it's unintentional. Others will say it's a signal: even the best can be challenged. Even the most important can be replaced, if you're better.

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Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman will lead Nigeria again.
Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman led Nigeria with style.

The Full Picture Chelle Painted

Chelle didn't just name names. He mapped out the entire defensive landscape:

  • Centre-back: Calvin Bassey, Semi Ajayi, Benjamin Fredricks, Igoh Ogbu, Fernandez

  • Full-back: Ola Aina, Bruno Onyemaechi, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Zaidu Sanusi

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  • Midfield: Alex Iwobi

  • Striker: Victor Osimhen

Then he issued the warning: "You have to be better than all of these guys to enter that team. This is not a present. You have to give everything; intensity, aggression and if you deserve to play."

What this means for Nigeria's future

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Chelle's message isn't just about these three players. It's about the entire squad's direction.

For the untouchables: Osimhen, Iwobi and Bassey etc just received a massive vote of confidence, but also a warning. No one is safe forever. Even the best can be dethroned.

Super Eagles players at Unity Cup|| Imago
Super Eagles players at Unity Cup|| Imago

For the challengers: Every Nigerian player reading this now has a clear target. Beat Osimhen, outplay Iwobi, outshine Bassey, and others. That's the only way in.

For the fans: Stop expecting automatic picks. The coach is saying it loud: merit is the only currency that matters.

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The Bigger Picture

Eric Chelle is building something different. He's not hide behind club reputations or past glories. He's saying: "If you're better, you play. If you're not, you sit."

That's the philosophy that forges champions. That's the mindset that turns a squad into a machine.

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And here's the truth: Osimhen, Iwobi and Bassey earned their spots. But Chelle just made it clear, they're not untouchable. They're just the hardest to beat.

In summary, the door is open. But the bar? It's higher than ever.

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Victor Osimhen Alex Iwobi Calvin Ughelumba Ademola Lookman Nigeria
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