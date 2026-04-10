Calvin Bassey: Super Eagles star 100% fit and ready to compound Liverpool's misery
Calvin Bassey had withdrawn from the Super Eagles squad for their March international friendlies due to a back injury, raising initial concerns over his availability for Fulham throughout April.
However, Fulham manager Marco Silva confirmed in his pre-match press conference that Bassey has completed his rehabilitation and is now in contention for Saturday’s fixture at Anfield.
Marco Silva declares Bassey fit to face Liverpool
Speaking to the BBC, Silva gave the positive update on Bassey, saying the Nigerian is now fully fit and in contention for the squad for Saturday’s Premier League clash against Liverpool at Anfield.
The 26-year-old Leicester City academy graduate has been a reliable presence in the Fulham backline this season, starting the majority of Premier League matches when fit.
Calvin the cameraman... 🤣🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/N0oo1DhH30— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) April 9, 2026
His return strengthens Marco Silva’s defensive options as the Cottagers prepare to face a Liverpool side still reeling from their midweek Champions League defeat to PSG.
Meanwhile, Liverpool will be desperate for a win after a wretched week that began with a 4-0 drubbing against Manchester City, and descended even lower against PSG in the Champions League.
Defeat to Fulham this weekend could see them fall to sixth and out of the UCL places for next season.