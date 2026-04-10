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Calvin Bassey: Super Eagles star 100% fit and ready to compound Liverpool's misery

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 16:36 - 10 April 2026
Fulham have received a timely defensive boost ahead of this weekend's clash against Liverpool, with defender Calvin Bassey fully recovered and available for selection.
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Calvin Bassey had withdrawn from the Super Eagles squad for their March international friendlies due to a back injury, raising initial concerns over his availability for Fulham throughout April.

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However, Fulham manager Marco Silva confirmed in his pre-match press conference that Bassey has completed his rehabilitation and is now in contention for Saturday’s fixture at Anfield.

Marco Silva declares Bassey fit to face Liverpool

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Speaking to the BBC, Silva gave the positive update on Bassey, saying the Nigerian is now fully fit and in contention for the squad for Saturday’s Premier League clash against Liverpool at Anfield.

Calvin Bassey netted a calm header for Fulham. || Imago
Calvin Bassey celebrates for Fulham. || Imago

The 26-year-old Leicester City academy graduate has been a reliable presence in the Fulham backline this season, starting the majority of Premier League matches when fit.

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His return strengthens Marco Silva’s defensive options as the Cottagers prepare to face a Liverpool side still reeling from their midweek Champions League defeat to PSG.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will be desperate for a win after a wretched week that began with a 4-0 drubbing against Manchester City, and descended even lower against PSG in the Champions League.

Defeat to Fulham this weekend could see them fall to sixth and out of the UCL places for next season.

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