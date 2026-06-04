Yamal, Diomande headline top 10 youngsters to watch at FIFA 2026 World Cup

Unburdened by the weight of expectations, youngsters in football are daring, brave and exciting. Here are ten of them to look out for at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

​10. Ibrahim Mbaye (18) – Senegal

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Ibrahim Mbaye is a product of the Paris Saint-Germain youth system. He is a forward who has drawn similarities with squad veterans like Sadio Mane and Ismaila Sarr.

He played 24 Ligue 1 games for PSG in Ligue 1 this season (10 starts) and four in the Champions League, including the brilliant performance against Barcelona.

Mbaye’s ability to isolate fullbacks makes him a potent weapon. While he is not expected to start ahead of more established forwards like Ilman Ndiaye, Mane and Sarr, he is an option from the bench to look out for.

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​9. Gilberto Mora (17) – Mexico

​Gilberto Mora’s rise to the top is statistically remarkable. Making his professional debut for Club Tijuana at 15, he shattered Liga MX records, becoming the league's youngest-ever goalscorer.

Heading into the World Cup, Mora boasts 10 goals and 2 assists in 53 appearances, alongside. The son of a former professional coach is a wildcard in Javier Aguirre’s squad.

As Mexico seeks to break their knockout-stage curse on home soil, this teenager carries the hopes of the host nation.

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​8. Geovany Quenda (19) – Portugal

​Portugal’s conveyor belt of wide attacking talent has produced Geovany Quenda. The Sporting CP sensation arrives at the World Cup with his future securely locked down, having agreed to a switch to Chelsea for the 2026/27 season.

In the 2025/26 Liga Portugal campaign, he recorded 2 goals and 5 assists in 20 appearances. He also recently became the youngest Portuguese player to score in the UEFA Champions League at 18 years and 4 months

Quenda will join Chelsea next year.

Operating as an inverted winger on the right side, Quenda is one of the few true wingers in Roberto Martinez's squad and could have a prominent role.

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​7. Ayyoub Bouaddi (18) – Morocco

Ayyoub Bouaddi officially switched his international allegiance from France to Morocco just weeks before the World Cup roster deadline.

The Lille maestro holds the record as the youngest player ever to feature in a European club competition and the youngest in Ligue 1 history.

2. Ayyoub Bouaddi (Lille)

During the just-concluded campaign, Bouaddi started 37 of his 42 appearances, guiding Lille to Champions League qualification, underpinning the degree of responsibility he already shoulders at a young age.

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Operating with a metronomic calmness, Bouaddi dictates tempo from deep areas and has the ingenuity to effect play from advanced midfield positions. He could be the injection Morocco need to exact more control on matches

6. Yan Diomande (19) – Ivory Coast

​Yan Diomande’s trajectory is remarkable. Plucked from an academy in Florida, the Abidjan-born winger rapidly climbed through the Spanish lower leagues before catching the attention of Leipzig, where he has established himself as amongst the most exciting young talents in world football.

Diomande enters the World Cup wearing the crown of Bundesliga Rookie of the Season, having racked up 12 goals and 8 assists in 33 appearances across the campaign.

He boasts explosive acceleration combined with athletic strength, providing Ivory Coast with a direct, one-on-one threat on the left flank.

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Photo || IMAGO

Unlike some other names on this list, his value add is not speculative, as he has already shown his devastating quality for Ivory Coast at AFCON 2025.

​5. Kendry Páez (19) – Ecuador

​Ecuador’s hopes of converting their 'Golden Generation' into a deep Mundial run rest partly on the version of Kendry Páez that shows up.

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While he has been inconsistent at club level, his international output has been regularly impactful. He already has 25 caps for Ecuador; he has recorded two goals and remains a focal point for coach Sebastián Beccacece.

​4. Lennart Karl (18) – Germany

​A polished product of the Bayern Munich system, Lennart Karl is emerging as the heartbeat of a revitalised German attacking machine, especially following a season in which Florian Wirtz struggled at Liverpool, and Jamal Musiala only recently returned from a long-term layoff.

He rewrote the UEFA Champions League record books this season, becoming Bayern's youngest scorer in the competition at 17 years and 242 days and later the youngest player to score in three consecutive European matches.

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He already logged 3 caps and 1 assist for the senior national team, underscoring the trust he enjoys from Julian Nagelsmann. Karl operates best in the half-spaces. He is an excellent dribbler with a nose for goal and has already shown he is capable of competing amongst the best.

​3. Endrick (19) – Brazil

​After a difficult period adjusting to life at Real Madrid, a strategic loan to Olympique Lyon revitalised Endrick's confidence, yielding 8 goals and 8 assists in 21 appearances.

With 15 senior caps for Brazil already under his belt, Endrick is a physical powerhouse who utilises a low centre of gravity and strong striking ability.

Brazilian football sensation Endrick | Credit: Instagram

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While he emerged as a centre-forward, he has been prominently deployed as a right winger at Lyon this season. Ancelotti could use him similarly, especially with Raphinha expected to start in the #10 position

​2. Warren Zaire-Emery (20) – France

​Warren Zaire-Emery plays with the calculating spatial awareness of a veteran. The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder has already amassed 12 major titles, establishing himself as a dependable operator.

In his 2025/26 domestic campaign, he logged 3 goals, 4 assists, and 2,453 minutes, boasting a 91.94% passing accuracy and 1,673 successful passes. This follows a previous season where he played nearly 4,200 minutes.

Zaire-Emery in action action AC Milan. Credit: Imago

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Deschamps has his favourites, and he has shown a liking to Zaire-Emery, who has already made ten caps.

​1. Lamine Yamal (18) – Spain

​At 18 years old, Lamine Yamal is arguably the best and most valuable footballer on the planet. His age forces him into this list, but he sits at a bigger table.

He completed the 2025-26 club season with 24 goals and 18 assists in 48 appearances. Like Diomande, Yamal has tendered evidence of what he can do for Spain, delivering the European Championship as arguably the play of the tournament.