Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head

Arsenal and Atletico Madrid lock horns again this week, with a place in the Champions League final at stake.

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Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid betting tips

Both teams to score

Under 3.5 goals

Arsenal to qualify

Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid preview

Either one of Arsenal or Atletico Madrid will take one step closer to their Champions League dream on Tuesday evening when they lock horns in the second leg of their semi-final at the Emirates Stadium.

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Last week's first leg – a tale of three penalties – ended in a 1-1 stalemate in the Spanish capital, putting Mikel Arteta's men at a marginal advantage ahead of their biggest European game in two decades.

Arsenal are yet to suffer defeat in the 2025-26 Champions League and will set a new club record for their longest unbeaten streak in the competition (14 matches) if they can end their 20-year exile from the final.

Recent European and domestic exploits suggest that Arteta's men can do just that.

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Indeed, Arsenal made it two wins from their last three matches with a routine 3-0 triumph over Fulham on Saturday, moving six clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table thanks to one of their most free-flowing displays in recent memory.

Furthermore, only one of the Gunners' last 15 UEFA home games against Spanish clubs has ended in defeat, which was a 2-0 loss to Barcelona in the 2015-16 last 16.

Also, it has been just over six months since Arsenal hit Atletico for four without reply in the league phase.

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While that 4-0 hammering sparked a revival for this week's visitors, who immediately won seven matches on the spin in all tournaments to elevate their La Liga title credentials, another trophyless season awaits if Simeone's men cannot correct their Emirates errors.

Atletico have already suffered Copa del Rey final heartbreak at the hands of Real Sociedad and have little on the line domestically, having already secured a top-four finish in La Liga while Barcelona close in on the title.

Los Rojiblancos have also matched Arsenal's win-draw-win sequence across their last three games, having rediscovered that winning feeling at the right time.

This followed a shocking springtime run, which saw them suffer seven losses from eight games between March 18 and April 22.

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Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid head-to-head

This is the first season in which Arsenal have faced Atlético Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

They won 4-0 at home in the league phase before drawing 1-1 at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium last week.

Mikel Arteta could become just the third manager to go unbeaten in their first three games against Diego Simeone in the competition.

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Carlo Ancelotti and Maurizio Sarri (with three each) are the only men to have achieved this feat.

The only other games between these clubs took place in the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League in 2018. The sides drew 1-1 in north London before Atlético won 1-0 at home to reach the final.

They beat Marseille 3-0 in the final, so will take that as a positive omen if they get through again.

Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid team forms

Arsenal Champions League form: 🟩🟧🟩🟩🟧🟧

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Arsenal form (all competitions): 🟥🟧🟥🟩🟧🟩

Atletico Madrid Champions League form: 🟩🟩🟥🟩🟥🟧

Atletico Madrid form (all competitions): 🟥🟥🟥🟩🟧🟩

Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid team news

Arsenal had been hopeful of welcoming Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz back from injury after the pair missed the 3-0 win over Fulham at the weekend.

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However, neither player took part in training on Monday morning, which would suggest they, along with Jurrien Timber, will miss out once again.

Martin Zubimendi is likely to return in midfield despite Myles Lewis-Skelly impressing there against Fulham, while Arteta has decisions to make at full-back and at left-wing.

Meanwhile, Atletico suffered a major scare in the first leg when Alvarez hobbled off in the second half, but examinations have ruled out a serious injury for the Argentine, who is expected to lead the line in North London.

The former Manchester City man has been included in Atletico's 25-man squad alongside fellow doubts Giuliano Simeone, Alexander Sorloth and Jose Gimenez, meaning only Pablo Barrios and Nico Gonzalez (both thigh) are absent for the away side.

Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup

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Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Rice, Zubimendi; Saka, Eze, Trossard; Gyokeres

Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Llorente, Pubill, Hancko, Ruggeri; Simeone, Koke, Cardoso, Lookman; Álvarez, Griezmann

Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid prediction

The first leg was a game of two halves. Arsenal controlled the first period but came under serious pressure after the break and were, perhaps, a little fortunate not to have conceded at least one more goal.

And while they were in no position to do an Atletico and rest 11 players against Fulham, the Gunners could arguably be better for it, as Saka got 45 excellent minutes into his legs and Viktor Gyokeres bagged a morale-boosting brace.

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Back on home soil, where the Gunners have been impressive in Europe this season, we expect Arteta’s side to finish the job and reach just their second-ever Champions League final.