Arsenal manager hails his team's resilience all season following Fulham’s win

Arsenal extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to six points with a commanding victory over London rivals Fulham.

Following a torrid period in April, the Gunners secured back-to-back Premier League victories following a 3-0 victory over the Cottagers.

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The Gunners reinforced their title credentials and improved their goal difference with a first-half onslaught, featuring a brace from Viktor Gyokeres and a goal from Bukayo Saka.

The three-goal blitz served as a clear statement to Manchester City, who are set to face Everton on Monday.

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Arteta speaks on Fulham’s win

Following the result, Mikel Arteta has hailed his team for picking themselves up and keeping the title dream alive.

"[This result] says to us and to our dressing room that we kept the dream alive," Arteta stated.

Arteta, Arsenal manager || imago

"What these guys have done throughout the season to win that many games, in the circumstances that we had to do it without so many players available at times, is remarkable."

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Arteta singled out Saka for praise, who was making his first start since the Carabao Cup final. "He certainly made the difference," the manager added.

"He made two actions that obviously decided the game, and we know what he’s capable of. He’s coming back in the most important period of the season and now he’s fresh, his mind is fresh, his hunger is at the highest possible level."

Saka and Gyokeres secure win for Arsenal || Imago

With the season entering its final weeks, Arsenal remain in contention for two major trophies and have little time to rest.

They are set to host Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night for the second leg of their Champions League semi-final.

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