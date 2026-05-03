‘I should have done it earlier’ - Arteta admits failing to play Lewis-Skelly following Fulham performance

Mikel Arteta has humorously second-guessed himself after teenage sensation Myles Lewis-Skelly produced a commanding midfield performance in Arsenal's crucial match against Fulham.

The youngster was given a rare start as the Gunners aim to extend their lead in the Premier League title race, and he repaid his manager's faith with a flawless display in a 3-0 victory that sent them six points clear at the top.

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Lewis-Skelly is already familiar with the first-team spotlight, having made his breakthrough last season primarily as an inverted left-back, even earning praise for a notable performance against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, his chances in his natural midfield position have been scarce this season, with the Fulham clash marking only his third league appearance.

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Arteta speaks on Lewis-Skelly’s performance

Selected to give a rest to Martin Zubimendi, who has shown signs of fatigue, Lewis-Skelly seized his opportunity with a sensational performance that controlled the tempo of the game.

Following the final whistle, Arteta shared a heartfelt embrace with the teenager on the pitch, visibly thrilled that his selection had paid off.

Arteta, Arsenal manager || imago

The manager praised Lewis-Skelly's mental fortitude during a period where he had to wait patiently for a chance in his preferred role.

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When questioned about the delay in deploying the academy product in midfield, Arteta quipped, "Because probably I don't have a clue. Maybe I should have done it earlier, I don't know."

Despite his light-hearted remark, Arteta clarified that the decision to start Lewis-Skelly in such a high-pressure game was carefully considered.

Arsenal youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly || Imago

"I have to do things when I believe a player is ready, the team is ready and the opponent is the right one to play with him in that position," the Spaniard explained.

"We've done it today, it was the first time," Arteta added. "It was a big risk because I knew what was going to happen.

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