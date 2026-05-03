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Report: Raphinha considers Barcelona future as Saudi rumours ramp up

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 11:46 - 03 May 2026
Barcelona star Raphinha is said to be considering his future at Barcelona as re mulls over offers from the middle East
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Raphinha is reportedly weighing up his future at FC Barcelona amid growing interest from Saudi Arabia.

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The Brazilian winger is said to be reflecting on his long-term role at the club after an injury-hit campaign.

Injury struggles spark uncertainty

Raphinha has endured a frustrating season in Catalonia, missing 19 matches across all competitions due to recurring fitness issues.

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According to reports from Spain, the Brazilian has used his latest injury layoff to assess his physical condition and whether remaining at Barcelona is the right decision moving forward.

While no final call has been made, Barcelona are reportedly aware that the winger is seriously considering his future, with the club now more open than before to the possibility of a summer exit.

Saudi clubs ready to pounce

If Raphinha does leave Camp Nou, Saudi Arabia is viewed as the most likely destination.

Clubs from the Gulf nation have tracked the former Leeds United star for several years and are reportedly preparing to launch fresh attempts to sign him this summer.

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Despite the mounting speculation, the current expectation is that Raphinha may stay for at least one more season.

The Brazilian remains motivated by the ambition of helping Barcelona win the Champions League again, with the trophy having eluded the Catalan giants since 2015.

He also continues to enjoy the full backing of manager Hansi Flick and the Barcelona dressing room, which could yet prove decisive in his final decision.

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