Super Eagles target Femi Azeez wins award

A screamer with his weaker foot, a composed finish, a sealed playoff spot and a very clear message to Eric Chelle. This is why Femi Azeez wins it this week.

Azeez scored twice at the weekend

Both goals were with his weaker right foot, in Millwall's final day Championship win over Oxford United.

His brace sealed Millwall's playoff spot and took his season tally to 11 goals and 7 assists in 35 appearances.

Two days after committing his international future to Nigeria, he played the best game of his season. Timing doesn't get more perfect.

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Nigeria’s new boy Femi Azeez scored a thunderous screamer with his weaker foot, added a composed second, created three chances, contributed three key passes and sent Millwall into the Championship playoffs.

All of this, 48 hours after publicly committing to the Super Eagles. Your Baller of the Week had the full package on Saturday.

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What he did

Millwall needed a result on the final day of the Championship season. Oxford United stood in the way of a playoff spot.

Azeez settled it with his first touch of magic in the 34th minute, a right-footed screamer that left the goalkeeper motionless, and scored with what is supposed to be his weaker foot.

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He wasn't done. The second goal arrived in the second half with the calm of a player who knew the moment belonged to him, perfectly placed, composedly tucked away.

Two goals, both with his right foot, and when it mattered most for his Premier League-chasing team.

Femi Azeez's brace sealed Millwall's playoff spot and took his season tally to 11 goals and 7 assists in 35 appearances.

The application for a Super Eagles call-up doesn't get any louder than this.

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Beyond the goals, he created three chances, including one big chance, contributed three key passes and completed two dribbles before being withdrawn. A complete performance, not just a goalscorer's cameo.

Back in London to defend our title!#UnityCup pic.twitter.com/peopfz8N8u — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) April 8, 2026

The season in full

Those are numbers that don't need defending. 18 goal contributions in a single Championship season, named in the Team of the Season, and now heading into the playoffs with his club.

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Why this is important for Nigeria

On April 26, Azeez confirmed he would represent Nigeria internationally, ending any lingering question about his international allegiance.

Super Eagles head coach || Imago

Forty-eight (48) hours later, he scored twice. It felt less like a coincidence and more like a statement.

With Eric Chelle preparing for the Unity Cup and high-profile June friendlies against Poland and Portugal, Nigeria needs attacking players who are in form, in confidence, and playing in big moments.

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Azeez is all three right now, this week, this season.