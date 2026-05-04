A difficult one - Iheanacho opens up on how he shines for Celtic

Kelechi Iheanacho scores decisive winner for Celtic

Nigerian forward Kelechi Iheanacho has reaffirmed his importance to Celtic after coming off the bench to score the decisive goal in a 2-1 win over Hibernian at Easter Road.

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The Super Eagles striker continues to deliver in crucial moments, adding another match-winning contribution to an already impressive run of form.

His latest strike takes his tally to seven goals in all competitions this season.

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What Iheanacho said

Speaking after the game, Iheanacho expressed his delight at helping the team secure maximum points.

He said, "I always feel great to come in and help the team to get the win. The whole team is happy, and especially the fans.”

The 29-year-old has developed a reputation as a reliable impact substitute, having previously produced decisive moments against Dundee and St Mirren in recent weeks.

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Against Hibernian, Iheanacho highlighted the difficulty of breaking down a stubborn defensive setup.

He added, “It’s really important to stay patient. They sit back and wait, so you need to move them around to create space, and in the end, we got our reward.

“It was a difficult finish. I wanted to head it at first, but had to chest it and just make sure I got it on target.

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